2017 NFL Mock Draft: Projections for Landing Spots of Top Prospects

After a thrilling College Football Playoff National Championship, collegiate resumes for those entering the NFL draft will be dissected over the next few months.

Eight NFL teams continue to chase the Lombardi Trophy. The rest of the league has already started going down the offseason checklist for improvements. Franchises have set their sights on filling holes from top to bottom. The head-coaching carousel spins with five vacancies left. For clubs with a plan in place, the focus shifts to acquiring the right pieces to execute strategies.

Leading into the divisional round of the postseason, we’ll project all first-round draft picks and discuss three prospects who played in Monday night’s national title game.

Where do the top prospects land in April? Which players increased their draft stock values during the CFP National Championship contest?

2017 Mock Draft Pick/Team Player Position School 1. Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett EDGE Texas A&M 2. San Francisco 49ers Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 3. Chicago Bears Cam Robinson OT Alabama 4. Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 5. Tennessee Titans Jalen Tabor CB Florida 6. New York Jets Desmond King CB Iowa 7. San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams SS LSU 8. Carolina Panthers Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 9. Cincinnati Bengals Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson 10. Buffalo Bills Mike Williams WR Clemson 11. New Orleans Saints Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 12. Cleveland Browns Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 13. Arizona Cardinals Reuben Foster LB Alabama 14. Philadelphia Eagles Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 15. Indianapolis Colts Tim Williams LB Alabama 16. Baltimore Ravens Taco Charlton DE Michigan 17. Washington Redskins Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 18. Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers LB/S Michigan 20. Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21. Detroit Lions Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 22. Miami Dolphins DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 23. New York Giants Leonard Fournette RB LSU 24. Oakland Raiders Chris Wormley DT Michigan 25. Houston Texans Jarrad Davis LB Florida 26. Green Bay Packers Haason Reddick LB Temple 27. Seattle Seahawks Roderick Johnson OT Florida State 28. Atlanta Falcons Sidney Jones CB Washington 29. Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 30. Kansas City Chiefs Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 31. Dallas Cowboys Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 32. New England Patriots Garett Bolles OT Utah 2017 Mock Draft

Notable Draft Picks

4. Jacksonville Jaguars, Jonathan Allen, DE

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Defensive end Jonathan Allen logged seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack on Monday night. However, he didn’t need a national title game to elevate his draft stock. The dynamic defensive lineman returned to school for his senior year and displayed the ability to stop the run as a complete asset.

The Jacksonville Jaguars just hired Doug Marrone as their head coach and Tom Coughlin as the executive VP of operations, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Jaguars officially name Doug Marrone as head coach, Tom Coughlin as EVP of football operations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2017

Coughlin's 12-year tenure with the New York Giants helps him understand how a dominant defensive line could lead a team to Super Bowl victories.

As shown above, Allen’s teammate, offensive tackle Cam Robinson goes to the Chicago Bears. Instead of reaching for another offensive lineman to protect quarterback Blake Bortles, the Jaguars can bolster their attack at the line of scrimmage.

Defensive end Dante Fowler completed his first season after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie. Jacksonville acquired defensive tackle Malik Jackson via free agency during the previous offseason. In April, the front office can add a third impact player across the front four in Allen.

Jacksonville’s run defense and pass rush must catch up to speed with its No. 5 ranked pass defense in yards allowed.

10. Buffalo Bills, Mike Williams, WR

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams missed Round 1 against Alabama, but he showed up big time in Round 2 on Monday. He racked up eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown; he also drew a critical pass interference penalty. At 6’3”, 225 pounds, NFL defensive backs will also struggle to defend him near the red zone.

At the moment, there’s uncertainty surrounding the Buffalo Bills' quarterback position. Nonetheless, without a consensus No. 1 passer in the draft, the Bills can select the best offensive player on the board at No. 10.

Whether it’s Tyrod Taylor, Cardale Jones, a rookie or a recycled veteran quarterback under center, the starting signal-caller would have Sammy Watkins on one side and Williams on the other.

Due to Watkins’ inability to stay healthy over the past two years, the Bills passing offense looked pedestrian at times. Another quality perimeter player would force opposing pass defenses to pick its poison. Furthermore, the wide receiver tandem would create more space for the ground attack on the second level.

15. Indianapolis Colts, Tim Williams, LB

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, pass-rusher Robert Mathis racked up 123 sacks, and he’s taking the total into retirement at 35 years old. The team’s sack leader for the season just finished, Erik Walden, will become a free agent in March, per spotrac.com. He’ll turn 32 before the 2017 season starts. Linebacker Trent Cole, who logged 85.5 sacks with the Philadelphia Eagles, hasn’t panned out with the team during the latter stage of his career.

Indianapolis needs younger bodies to rebuild its front seven. At linebacker, free agents have come and gone without quality replacements to fill the gaps.

Alabama linebacker Tim Williams will provide an immediate push and some toughness to a relatively soft positional group. He’s notched 18.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for a loss within the past two seasons on campus.

Whether it’s sniffing out the run or unleashing on the quarterback, Williams can excel attacking off the edge.

The Colts could help their offense by strengthening the defense. Quarterback Andrew Luck won’t have to guide his team to 35 points per game for a fair chance at a victory.

Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

Stats provided by Sports-Reference.com/cfb/ unless otherwise noted.

