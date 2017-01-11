NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: AFC, NFC Divisional Picture, Schedule and Scenarios

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

A year after all four road teams won during Wild Card Weekend, all four home teams held serve and advanced to divisional-round matchups.

Here's a look at the playoff bracket, the divisional picture and schedule, as well as some scenarios for each game this weekend.

Playoff Bracket

Divisional Picture and Schedule

Home Team (Seed) Conference Away Team (Seed) Time (ET) and Date Conference Championship Opponent Dallas Cowboys (No. 1) NFC Green Bay Packers (No. 4) Sunday, 4:40 p.m. Atlanta or Seattle Atlanta Falcons (No. 2) NFC Seattle Seahawks (No. 3) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. Dallas or Green Bay New England Patriots (No. 1) AFC Houston Texans (No. 4) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. Pittsburgh or Kansas City Kansas City Chiefs (No. 2) AFC Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 3) Sunday, 1:05 p.m. New England or Houston

Seattle at Atlanta: Seahawks Running Backs vs. Falcons' Front 7

The Seattle Seahawks may be getting a huge boost on Saturday, as running back C.J. Prosise, who made a name for himself in a 31-24 mid-November win over the New England Patriots (153 total yards), has a chance to return, per John Boyle of the team's official website:

CJ Prosise went through today's walk thru and will practice this afternoon. Still no decision on his status for Saturday. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 10, 2017

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls also broke out for 161 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions last Saturday.

If Prosise is healthy and can form an effective rushing duo with Rawls versus the Atlanta Falcons, it will enable the Seahawks to control time of possession and keep Falcons quarterback (and MVP candidate) Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and the high-powered Falcons offense off the field.

If not, then it could be a long day for Seattle, as the loss of Earl Thomas might be too hard for the Seahawks to overcome. Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com noted how much Seattle struggled in the regular season without Thomas:

SEA w/ Earl Thomas on the field this year: Seven TDs, 10 picks, 77.8 passer rating

SEA w/o Earl Thomas: 9 TDs, 1 INT, 99.5 passer rating — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 4, 2017

The Falcons' high-powered offense (third-most passing yards in the NFL) has the ability to take advantage of the void left by Thomas.

Houston at New England: Texans' Front 7 vs. Patriots' Offensive Line

As we saw last Saturday, the Houston Texans were able to get into Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook's face and disrupt his rhythm, helping lead to a 15-for-43 passing performance.

Houston needs to do more of the same to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to have a chance at pulling off the big upset this Saturday.

But the Patriots' offensive line has been sensational this year, thanks to position coach Dante Scarnecchia, who came out of a two-year retirement to get the line in order.

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Patriots quarterbacks were "sacked just 24 times all season, fifth-fewest in the NFL." In particular, right tackle Marcus Cannon is having an incredible season:

Marcus Cannon has allowed just 2 sacks on 555 pass blocks this year, earning @PFF's 2nd-highest grade for RTs https://t.co/RCdnokdgim — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 9, 2017

Given how successful the Patriots have been in keeping Brady and his backups upright this season, it's difficult to see Houston disrupting New England's offensive momentum.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City: Steelers Defense and Special Teams vs. Tyreek Hill

"He'd get a speeding ticket in a school zone," Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said (per Dave Eulitt of the Kansas City Star) about special teams superstar Tyreek Hill, who reached 22 miles per hour on one of his touchdown returns this season.

Hill can do it all. He can break off a 66-yard run for a touchdown. He can take a pass from quarterback Alex Smith to the house. He can return kicks and punts for scores, too.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who allowed the third-most yards per kickoff and tied for seventh-most yards allowed per punt, need to stop Hill Sunday.

If they can prevent him from finding the end zone, it will go a long way toward a victory. If not, Pittsburgh might be facing an uphill battle.

Green Bay at Dallas: Packers Defensive Backs vs. Cowboys Wide Receivers

The Green Bay Packers may be one of the hottest teams in football, but they have a problem on Sunday, as Brandon Marianne Lee of Pro Football Focus noted:

Reminder: Green Bay allowed an average of 188.6 receiving yards per game to opposing WRs, tied w/ TEN for most in league. #FantasyFootball — Brandon Marianne Lee (@BrandonHerFFB) January 8, 2017

And Evan Silva of Rotoworld wrote this:

#Packers sold out hard vs OBJ but unlikely to be able to repeat vs Dez due to DAL run game. Expecting lots of Dez 1-on-1 vs Ladarius Gunter. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) January 10, 2017

Simply put, much of the attention will be on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his incredible play (22 touchdowns, no interceptions in his last eight games), but the spotlight should be on the Packers secondary and whether it can stop the Dallas Cowboys' passing attack.

If the Packers can at least slow it down, they have a shot at pulling off the upset. If they don't, then the Cowboys should win this one fairly easily, regardless of what Rodgers does on Sunday.