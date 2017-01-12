MLB Free Agents 2017: Predicting Landing Spots for Top Players Still Available

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

These are hard times for MLB free agents. With spring training fast approaching, roster spots and money are in shorter supply than they were at the beginning of the offseason.

This much is certain, though: The top free agents still standing won't be unemployed forever. They're going to land somewhere.

So, let's go ahead and predict where these somewheres will be.

Since the free-agent market has largely been picked clean, we're only going to focus on the 10 best players still looking for work. We'll find homes for them by speculating about what's spinning around the rumor mill and on where their talents fit.

Let's start with the best free agent remaining and go from there.