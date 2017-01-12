MLB Free Agents 2017: Predicting Landing Spots for Top Players Still Available

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
With Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon spoken for, the relief pitching market now revolves around this guy.
And the interest is there, according to Heyman. Greg Holland is drawing looks from the Nationals, Rockies, Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, to name just a few.
Holland may be coming off Tommy John surgery, but it clearly hasn't been forgotten how dominant he was in his heyday with the Kansas City Royals. The 31-year-old was especially lethal in 2013 and 2014, putting up a 1.32 ERA and striking out 13.4 batters per nine innings.
Holland does want a usual deal: two years with an opt-out after one. That's a deal for a win-now contender in need of options at closer to make. Among the teams listed above, that narrows the list down to one: Washington.
The Nationals were in play for Chapman, Jansen and Melancon before the three went in other directions. They've let the situation lie ever since. Either they're comfortable going with Shawn Kelley or Blake Treinen in the ninth inning, or they're posturing.
I'm calling their bluff. And with some space between their payroll and the competitive balance tax, they have a window to add possibly the final puzzle piece of a championship team.
Destination: Nationals
Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs. Contract and payroll info courtesy of Cot's Baseball Contracts.