Predicting San Francisco Giants Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

Elsa/Getty Images
Former MVP Jimmy Rollins will be in camp with the Giants this spring.
C: Josmil Pinto (RHB)
Josmil Pinto isn't on the Giants' 40-man roster, but he is a catcher with some major league experience who could be heard from in 2017.
INF: Christian Arroyo (RHB)
Christian Arroyo has plenty of work ahead of him after being humbled by Double-A competition in 2016. But since he's still arguably the club's No. 1 prospect, he's a guy to keep an eye on.
INF: Jimmy Rollins (SH)
Jimmy Rollins will be around this spring after signing with the Giants on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Even if the 38-year-old is out of productive seasons to give, it never hurts to have a former MVP around.
INF: Ramiro Pena (SH)
Speaking of veteran switch-hitting infielders not on the 40-man roster but who will be around this spring, that applies to Ramiro Pena as well.
INF: Miguel Gomez (SH)
Despite the fact he's only advanced as far as High-A, Miguel Gomez is on the Giants' 40-man roster. They must like the sound of a switch-hitter with a .314 career minor league average who also has some defensive versatility.
INF/OF: Michael Morse (RHB)
Michael Morse's career hit the skids after his big season with the Giants in 2014. The 34-year-old isn't ready to call it quits, though, so he accepted a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.
OF: Justin Ruggiano (RHB)
Justin Ruggiano is yet another veteran who's on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. With a career .865 OPS against left-handed pitching, he presumably has eyes on the spot the Giants have marked for Mac Williamson.
OF: Austin Slater (RHB)
Although he may not have a role to earn, Austin Slater is worth paying attention to this spring. The 24-year-old had a breakout at Double-A and Triple-A in 2016, putting up and .893 OPS with 18 home runs.
SP: Josh Johnson (RHP)
And now for another fallen star who will be in camp with the Giants this spring. Josh Johnson hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013 and hasn't had a healthy season since 2012. But at 32, he's not yet ancient by baseball standards, so...maybe?
SP: Clayton Blackburn (RHP)
Clayton Blackburn has had ups and downs over the last few seasons. But he's still on the 40-man roster and is technically still one of the best prospects the Giants have.
SP: Chris Stratton (RHP)
Chris Stratton hasn't lived up to being chosen 20th overall back in 2012. But like Blackburn, he's on the 40-man roster and is still technically one of the club's better prospects.
SP/RP: Kyle Crick (RHP)
Kyle Crick was a fast-rising prospect several years ago, but he has yet to get his control to match his stuff. At this point, his best hope is probably turning his spot on the 40-man roster into a bullpen role somewhere down the line.
RP: Joan Gregorio (RHP)
Although Joan Gregorio's rise hit a snag at Triple-A last season, you can't help but be intrigued by a 6'7" right-hander with a power fastball/slider combination. He also has a spot on the 40-man roster.
RP: Ray Black (RHP)
On the topic of intriguing right-handers on the 40-man roster, how about a guy who can throw 100 miles per hour? That's Ray Black, who has struck out 17.2 batters per nine innings in the minors. It's too bad he also has some Nuke LaLoosh in him, walking 7.2 batters per nine innings.
Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs. Special thanks to Roster Resource for helpful roster information.