Predicting San Francisco Giants Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

The Giants will soon begin their quest for another championship.
After finally running out of even-year magic in 2016, the San Francisco Giants don't have many questions to answer before they try to conjure some odd-year magic in 2017.

After filling their closer need by signing Mark Melancon, the Giants should only have a couple roster spots up for grabs when they arrive for spring training next month. That makes it easy to spell out their depth charts on paper, which is what we aim to do.

Ahead, we'll run through the favorites for San Francisco's 25-man roster and the players who have first dibs should any spots open up. At the end, we'll look at the next wave of players who will be in camp looking for work this spring.

That's all there is to it, so let's get to it.

