Predicting San Francisco Giants Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

The Favorites

Starting LF: Jarrett Parker (LHB)

The Giants could use a more established option in left field, and nobody should rule out them going and getting one before Opening Day. But to hear Evans say it, they can also live with what they have.

"I think there are some big market options, but we've got two young guys that we want to get a good evaluation on, and you can't really do that until they get major league at-bats," Evans told ESPN.com's Buster Olney in December, via CSN Bay Area. "That's Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker and both of them are really in-waiting for an opportunity to get everyday playing time and show what they can do."

Although Williamson and Parker figure to be a platoon, there's more right-handed pitching out there than left-handed pitching. That makes the 28-year-old Parker the de facto "starter." His .942 OPS against righties in the majors would advise you not to underestimate him.

Starting CF: Denard Span (LHB)

Now 32, Denard Span's days of being an above-average hitter and defender are likely over. But he at least stayed healthy enough to play in 143 games in his first season in San Francisco. He was also a good guy to have atop the lineup, as he worked counts and put up a solid .331 OBP.

Starting RF: Hunter Pence (RHB)

After playing in 162 games in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014, Hunter Pence has played in a total of 158 games since 2015. Given that he's now 33, the possibility of further injury trouble is not a small concern. But with an .808 OPS and 22 bombs over the last two seasons, at least his talent is holding stronger than his durability.

Backup OF: Mac Williamson (RHB)

Williamson, 26, doesn't figure to see as much playing time as Parker does in left field, but the Giants will like having his bat around. It has some decent power in it. He's also solid injury insurance for Pence, as he can slide over and play right field if need be.

Backup OF: Gorkys Hernandez (RHB)

It's pretty simple: Gorkys Hernandez is the only other outfielder the Giants have on their 40-man roster. As such, it's a good thing the 29-year-old is also the only guy the Giants have who can play all three outfield positions.

Next in Line

Orlando Calixte (RHB)

The next man up in the Giants' outfield depth chart could be anyone, but Orlando Calixte gets the slight edge for now. He's already on the 40-man roster after being purchased from the Kansas City Royals. And while the 24-year-old isn't much of a hitter, his glove plays anywhere it's needed.