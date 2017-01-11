Predicting New York Mets Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training




"Depth" is a loaded word for the New York Mets.

The Mets won the National League pennant in 2015 on the strength of their stacked, young starting rotation. Last season, the same group was beset by injuries, and it is a question mark going into 2017.

New York is also dealing with a glut of corner outfielders and uncertainty in center field, and it is likely to lose its closer for a significant stretch due to a domestic violence suspension. Injury issues lurk in the infield as well.

All that said, this is a talented roster fully capable of competing for an NL East title and making another deep postseason run.

As we slog through the final month before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, let's run down the Mets' depth chart, with the obvious caveat that further trades or signings will change the calculus. We'll also take a look at some players waiting in the wings for when holes inevitably open up.

