Predicting New York Mets Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

The Favorites

Starting 1B: Lucas Duda (LHB)

Lucas Duda was limited to 47 games last season due to a back injury and posted a .229/.302/.412 slash line. He hit 57 home runs for the Mets between 2014 and 2015, however, and will be a key offensive cog entering his age-31 season, provided he's healthy.

Starting 2B: Neil Walker (SH)

Speaking of health (and this will be a recurring theme), Neil Walker also missed significant time with a back injury that ultimately required surgery. He did finish with 23 home runs and an .823 OPS and is entering a contract year after accepting the Mets' qualifying offer.

Starting SS: Asdrubal Cabrera (SH)

Asdrubal Cabrera went on a late-season tear for New York, hitting .405 in August and clubbing six home runs with 18 RBI in September. You can argue convincingly that the Mets would not have made it to the NL Wild Card Game without him. The 31-year-old will become a free agent after this season if the Mets don't exercise his $8.5 million team option, so he should be extra motivated at the plate.

Starting 3B: David Wright (RHB)

Continuing on the injury theme, David Wright appeared in a career-low 37 games and hit .226 in 2016 while wrestling with neck issues. At age 34, it's worth wondering how much the Mets' former franchise player has left to give, though the $67 million he's owed through 2020 gives New York every reason to find out.

Backup INF: Jose Reyes (SH)

Jose Reyes' return to Queens was far from an abject failure, as the veteran infielder hit .267 with eight home runs and nine stolen bases in 60 games. He could see reps in the outfield this spring, per Christian Red of the New York Daily News, but seems most likely to provide coverage in the injury-marred infield.

Backup INF: Wilmer Flores (RHB)

Wilmer Flores hit .267 with 16 home runs last season while logging innings at every infield position except catcher. With so many health questions looming, the 25-year-old should see ample action in 2017 and could claim a starting role.

Next in Line

T.J. Rivera (RHB)

If the Mets shed an outfielder (more on that in a moment), T.J. Rivera might make the Opening Day cut. At the least, the 28-year-old earned a long look after hitting .333 with an .821 OPS in his long-awaited MLB debut last season.