NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2017 Head Coaching Vacancies

Six NFL franchises continue to schedule and shuffle through candidates to fill head-coaching positions. Coordinators on the professional level lead this year’s crop of potential hires.

Despite the Miami Dolphins’ recent success with bringing in Adam Gase due to his offensive acumen, defensive assistants have also received close consideration for open spots. The Pittsburgh Steelers booted Miami from the playoff picture on Sunday in a 30-12 blowout, but one member of the Dolphins' coaching staff will meet with the Denver Broncos this week.

Front offices have continued the trend of eyeing young minds for the leadership position. One particular team could sign a coach who's younger than players in their primes.

One organization contemplates keeping its hire in house. Familiarity with the team could expedite a rebuilding process or retain effective aspects from the previous regime.

Teams have ample time to make head-coaching decisions, but we’ll take a look at the process. Who’s taking a flight for an interview and where’s the destination?

Eliminated and Available

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown started packing the Dolphins’ bags after scoring two first-quarter touchdowns on Sunday. Despite giving up 30 points, the Broncos still have an interest in speaking to Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Dolphins DC Vance Joseph is scheduled for an HC interview Tuesday with the Denver Broncos, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

Joseph doesn’t have an extensive resume as a coordinator. He served as a defensive backs coach for 10 years with the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals. During the 2016 season, the Dolphins pass defense improved under his guidance, but the run defense ranked No. 30 in the league.

Joseph became a hot candidate once the season ended. He’ll likely interview with every team without a head coach. As a first-year coordinator with an average defense, the interest in him raises eyebrows.

Nonetheless, Joseph seems to captivate those who share a room with him. Keep in mind, being a head coach requires leadership and communication skills. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Broncos feel Joseph possesses the "it" factor:

As a practical matter, however, Joseph has a potential advantage over Toub and Shanahan. If the Dolphins lose at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Joseph can be hired right away. For Toub and Shanahan, they’d be ineligible for at least another week, since their teams have playoff byes. While it won’t be the determining factor, it gives Joseph an edge. Also aiding his cause is the fact that, two years ago, Joseph made a very good impression on the Broncos when he was interviewed for the job following the firing of John Fox.

If the Dolphins defensive coordinator can pair himself with a bright offensive mind to develop the Broncos' probable future starting quarterback Paxton Lynch, he can focus on retooling the front seven.

Youngest Head Coach Ever?

The Los Angeles Rams could create waves in the offseason if they hire the Washington Redskins 30-year-old offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

According to Florio, the Rams have serious consideration for McVay as the guy to develop quarterback Jared Goff:

The Rams are spending a lot of time doing their homework on Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay. The 30-year-old has generated plenty of buzz, and his work with Kirk Cousins apparently has prompted folks in L.A. to believe that McVay could get the most out of 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

In the report, Florio also discussed the Rams’ exclusive interest in current assistants across the league. Whoever interviews for the position must sell the front office on his ability to develop a raw passer with limited mobility.

After shuffling through three quarterbacks during the 2014 season, McVay directed all his energy toward developing Cousins, who held the starting position over the past two years. The perception of his status as a franchise quarterback has shifted from no to yes with the possibility of a second franchise tag.

McVay deserves some credit for Cousins’ steady development under center. Similar to the fifth-year pro, Goff doesn’t have the strongest arm, but his accuracy with decent skill players can certainly move an offense downfield. If the Rams connect enough dots between the two quarterbacks, they’ll likely hire the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Staying in House?

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t wait until the end of the season to fire Gus Bradley. Weeks later, the organization engaged in extensive talks with interim head coach Doug Marrone, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The #Jaguars met with interim coach Doug Marrone all day and late into the night on Thursday, source said. Sounds like it went well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2017

First Coast News beat writer Mike Kaye noted the locker room pre-approval for Marrone's potential promotion. He also provided an impeccable rapid-fire answer as to why the Jaguars should remove the interim tag:

Fwiw, several players have told me following the Colts loss that they would be open to Marrone getting the full-time gig with the #Jaguars. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 2, 2017

Has won wherever he's gone. 3 top 4 Os as OC for Saints before SB, 25-25 and 2-0 with Cuse in 4 years, has BUF best season in 12 years. https://t.co/EgxrJbRM4W — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 7, 2017

For whatever reason, Marrone has bounced around between the college ranks and the pros, but he’s done good things over short periods.

The Jaguars upset and eliminated the Tennessee Titans from playoff contention in Week 16. The offense disappointed throughout the year but seemed viable in the final two weeks. Quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 300-plus yards in both contests and didn’t toss an interception.

As a team, Jacksonville finished the season as a huge disappointment with a roster chock-full of young talent. If the Jaguars commit to Marrone, they'd get a familiar face who can continue the rebuilding process with previous head-coaching experience.

Stats provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

