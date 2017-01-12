2017-18 MLB Free Agents: An Early Look at Next Winter's Best Available Players

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The 2016-17 MLB free-agent class was projected to be a dud, and it hasn't disappointed.

Or, rather, it has.

A couple of significant sluggers—Yoenis Cespedes and Edwin Encarnacion—have inked major deals, but far more power hitters remain unsigned as the calendar churns toward mid-January.

What about free-agent pitchers? Fuhgeddaboudit.

As we warm our hands by the waning coals of this tepid hot stove and eagerly await actual baseball action, why not gaze ahead to the 2017-18 offseason?

It's not as loaded as the mythical 2018-19 class, but it's a more star-studded group than this year's, featuring ace-level arms and All-Star-caliber players at premium positions.

We're going to focus on players who are guaranteed to hit the market unless they sign an extension, so guys with opt-out clauses or team options aren't being counted (if they were, Johnny Cueto and Andrew McCutchen would be among the possible additions).

Tap the mud off your spikes and proceed when ready.