MLB Trade Splashes Contenders Should Make Before Spring Training

Be very, very quiet. We're hunting wabbits general managers—at least any who might still be awake.

If we didn't know any better, we'd think there was a freeze on transactions in place. For baseball's rumor mill has come to a screeching halt—and there's no reason to be optimistic that things are going to pick up soon.

While most contenders have already done their heavy lifting and can head into camp confident in their rosters, a handful of World Series hopefuls still have some work left to do. With pitchers and catchers set to report to camp in a matter of weeks, not months, the glory of spring training will soon be upon us.

What follows is a look at some splashy, impactful trades that a handful of contenders should be trying to pull off before then. Some of these deals have made the rounds as rumor or speculation before. Others have not and are the result of our baseball-starved minds having far too much free time on their hands.