Super Bowl 2017: Full NFL Playoff Odds and Bold Predictions

And then there were 10.

The Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions made quick exits from the playoffs Saturday, losing handily to the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

Let's take a look at the final 10 teams and their latest Super Bowl odds before making one bold playoff prediction for each conference.

Here are the latest Super Bowl odds, via OddsShark.

Super Bowl LI Odds AFC Team Odds 1. New England Patriots (14-2) 7-4 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) 9-2 3. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) 8-1 4. Houston Texans (9-7) 50-1 5. Oakland Raiders (12-4) N/A, Eliminated 6. Miami Dolphins (10-6) 80-1 NFC Team Odds 1. Dallas Cowboys (13-3) 3-2 2. Atlanta Falcons (11-5) 7-1 3. Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) 10-1 4. Green Bay Packers (10-6) 8-1 5. New York Giants (11-5) 14-1 6. Detroit Lions (9-7) N/A, Eliminated

The odds will update after Sunday's games, in which Miami faces Pittsburgh (favored by 12.5 points) and New York takes on Green Bay (favored by 5.5 points).

Bold Predictions

Prediction No. 1: The Giants Will Win the NFC If They Beat Green Bay

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The New York Giants match up well with the Dallas Cowboys. Two wins against the Cowboys this year prove that, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the G-Men got it done a third time.

They would also match up well with the Atlanta Falcons, whose strength (a dynamic offense) would be stymied by the Giants' deep and well-rounded defense.

Like any team, New York would have a tough time in Seattle, but it's hard to expect the Seahawks to fly across the country and beat a well-rested Atlanta team that can take advantage of a secondary missing its All-Pro safety in Earl Thomas. (The opening line for that divisional round game is Atlanta by 3.5 points, per OddsShark.) Therefore, it's hard to envision the Giants getting the chance to face them.

That leaves the Green Bay Packers, who beat New York fairly easily in their Week 5 matchup.

Facing Aaron Rodgers is a tall order for anyone. Facing him at Lambeau Field with his team on a six-game winning streak is even harder.

However, if the Giants find a way to get past him on the Frozen Tundra, then New York will find that the road to Super Bowl LI gets easier, with friendlier stadiums to play in and opponents they match up better with.

Prediction No. 2: The Patriots Will Win Their 3 Postseason Games by Double Digits

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are currently listed as 7-4 favorites to win the Super Bowl. Those are very favorable odds, and they still seem too low.

New England is head and shoulders above the rest of the league.

They have brilliant coaching. They have arguably the best quarterback in the history of football. The offense resembles a giant Swiss Army knife because they have a ton of skill-position players who can beat you in different ways. They also have the best scoring defense in football.

Barring a significant injury, they will be your Super Bowl champions.

The Pats are out for vengeance this year after the Deflategate saga. Nothing and nobody is getting in their way of accepting the Lombardi Trophy from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Expect them to lay waste to the playoff field.