NFL Draft 2017: Selection Order and Projections for Hottest Prospects

With two NFL playoff games wrapping up Saturday, we're another step closer to knowing the full 2017 NFL draft order.

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke, the Detroit Lions loss locked them into the No. 21 pick, while the Oakland Raiders will select at No. 24. The 22nd and 23rd picks will be determined by the losers of Sunday's games.

Based on the updated draft order, here's a look at how the first round could play out, followed by a breakdown of where a few of the draft's most recent early entrants could land in April.

NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Reuben Foster LB Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jamal Adams SS LSU 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 7 San Diego Chargers Mike Williams WR Clemson 8 Carolina Panthers Solomon Thomas DL Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Williams LB/DE Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills John Ross WR Washington 11 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Teez Tabor CB Florida 13 Arizona Cardinals Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 14 Indianapolis Colts Leonard Fournette RB LSU 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans Quincy Wilson CB Florida 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Anderson DE Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton DE Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Sidney Jones CB Washington 23 New York Giants Charles Harris DE Missouri 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 26 Green Bay Packers O.J. Howard TE Alabama 27 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Jabrill Peppers LB/S Michigan 29 Atlanta Falcons DeMarcus Walker DL Florida State 30 Kansas City Chiefs Raekwon McMillan LB Ohio State 31 Dallas Cowboys Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 32 New England Patriots Ethan Pocic C LSU

5. Tennessee Titans: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jamal Adams announced his intention to enter the draft last week and will likely be among the first players off the board in April. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller is among those who view Adams as an elite talent:

No surprise here: Jamal Adams will enter 2017 draft class. Top 5 player. Top safety. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 6, 2017

Adams is one of the elite athletes in this draft class, frequently demonstrated by his impressive range on the field. He's capable in coverage, but his performance especially stands out against the run.

Not only is Adams a strong option for the Tennessee Titans based on value, but he also fills a need on the roster.

According to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 grades, Titans starting strong safety Da'Norris Searcy ranked 25th in the league at his position.

Searcy still has two years remaining on his contract in Tennessee but, according to Spotrac, is only guaranteed $2.25 million in those remaining years. Should the Titans choose to add Adams, cutting ties with Searcy would not be a financial issue.

Titans defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau spent time working with Pro Bowl safeties Troy Polamalu and Carnell Lake during his many years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. LeBeau could potentially use Adams in many of the same creative ways those elite safeties were utilized during his days with the Steelers.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook is another recent early entry to the draft who will likely be among the first offensive weapons to hear his name called.

The Baltimore Ravens have drafted a running back in the fourth round in each of the past three drafts: Lorenzo Taliaferro, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon. However, the trio has found minimal success in Baltimore, and it might be time for the Ravens to invest a high pick in a running back again.

Part of Cook's appeal to Baltimore could be his pass-catching ability, which is a trait the Ravens frequently target in their running back. This past season, Dixon and Terrance West, who split time at the position, combined for 64 receptions.

CBSSports.com's Dane Brugler has praised Cook for his skills as a receiver:

Dalvin Cook the pass-catcher almost as awesome as the runner. That's his fifth reception of at least 25 yards this season. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 31, 2016

As the starter in Baltimore, Cook may be able to replicate West's and Dixon's numbers all on his own.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs boast one of the league's top defenses, but there are a few key players on the unit getting up there in age.

Linebacker Derrick Johnson has been a staple in Kansas City's defense for over a decade, but his career may be winding down. The 34-year-old Johnson suffered a torn Achilles tendon in December, his second season-ending injury in the past three years.

While a healthy Johnson will certainly still have a place in Kansas City, the team has to have some doubts about his future after the latest injury.

Ohio State's Raekwon McMillan declared for the draft on Wednesday and could potentially be an option to replace Johnson.

McMillan ended his season as one of the hottest prospects on the rise. Over the course of his final two games against Michigan and Clemson, McMillan racked up 31 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

If McMillan can build off those performances with strong predraft workout numbers, he could be a fast-rising prospect this spring.