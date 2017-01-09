Fresh MLB Offseason Winners and Losers 1 Month from 2017 Spring Training

Staying in the AL Central, the Kansas City Royals, like Detroit, are stuck between a run and a rebuild.
Kansas City shipped closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Jorge Soler, a controllable, high-upside hitter.
More recently, they swapped speedy Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Nate Karns, another controllable player with upside.
Taken in isolation, each move is fine. Neither Soler (who hit .238 last season) nor Karns (who posted a 5.15 ERA between the rotation and bullpen) pushes this team over the top, however.
After making two straight trips to the World Series and winning a ring in 2015, the Royals fell to third place in the AL Central at 81-81 in 2016.
Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain are all set to hit free agency after the 2017 season. Either the Royals need to add pieces to the rotation and bullpen for one more run, or they should shop the members of their championship core, painful as that sounds.
General manager Dayton Moore is working on a tight budget but suggested there could be bargains as the winter wears on.
"When the music stops, there’s always going to be a few guys without chairs," Moore said, per Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star. "And unfortunately, for those players, the options dwindle."
Unfortunately for Moore, the same thing could be said of the Royals.