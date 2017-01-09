Fresh MLB Offseason Winners and Losers 1 Month from 2017 Spring Training

With slightly more than a month remaining before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, there's theoretically time for every MLB team and unsigned free agent to rescue their offseason.

Let's get real, though. Some clubs and players have aced the winter, while others are sifting desperately through the hot-stove coals or staring back with regret.

We're not going to highlight every offseason winner and loser, but here's a fresh batch from the last few weeks to hold you over till actual baseball begins.

In some cases, losers could still reverse their plight. In others, well, not so much.

Tap the clay off your cleats and proceed when ready.

