Raiders vs. Texans: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2017 AFC Wild Card

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans will kick off the NFL playoffs on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

It's a battle between a third-string quarterback making his first career NFL start (Oakland's Connor Cook) and a quarterback who has gone from backup to starter to backup to starter to backup to starter in the last two seasons (Houston's Brock Osweiler).

While nearly all of the attention is on the quarterbacks in this matchup, there are 90 other players who will dress for the game, so let's offer some predictions for a few of them.

First, here's a look at some basic information.

Game Details

When: Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Television: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 37 (per OddsShark)

Spread: Houston (-3.5)

Prediction No. 1: No More Than 2 Touchdowns Will Be Scored

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Only three teams scored fewer points than the Texans this season: the 4-12 Los Angeles Rams, the 5-11 New York Jets and the 1-15 Cleveland Browns.

Oakland's defense isn't the Steel Curtain, but it has the scariest defensive player in football, Khalil Mack. He's going to make a few plays and kill a couple of drives.

Meanwhile, the Raiders will be without left tackle Donald Penn, who will miss the first game of his 10-year career on Saturday.

Rotoworld's Evan Silva gave more insight on the matter:

PFF's No. 1 run-blocking OT. #Texans getting back Clowney & sack leader Mercilus usually rushes on Penn's side. https://t.co/gYB9pKuTh9 — Evan Silva (@evansilva) January 5, 2017

Vegas has the over/under listed at 37 points, one of the lowest totals of the entire season, and even that seems a bit high.

Prediction No. 2: Lamar Miller Is the Difference-Maker

Bob Levey/Getty Images

After missing two games to nurse an ankle injury, Texans running back Lamar Miller is ready to roll. Here's what he had to tell Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

I think it helped me out a lot. I feel fresh right now. I feel good. Missing my first two games, it was kind of tough. It was different for me, but I'm happy I'm back and I'm looking forward to helping this team. I feel like it's Week One. The workload, it was new to me, but I think overall I did a great job of taking care of my body. It was the little things that got to me, but I feel good right now.

The Raiders allow 4.5 yards per carry on the ground, one of the worst marks in the league. It's difficult to envision Osweiler having much success throwing, especially considering that Mack will be in his face all game, so Miller needs to get it going for Houston to win.

He will come through in the fourth quarter, when the rest he's had over the past two weeks pays off against a tired Oakland defense.

Prediction No. 3: Houston 16, Oakland 13

If this game becomes a shootout, it wouldn't be the first time a matchup that looked one way on paper went another way in reality. However, there's nothing to suggest that will be the case here.

Take the Texans to win an ugly game that features a lot of punts, field goals and turnovers.