NFL Wild Card Weekend 2017: Updated Odds, TV Schedule and Predictions

The NFL playoffs start Saturday when Oakland faces Houston at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at the odds and TV schedule for the weekend and offer some predictions in the form of news articles that may or may not appear in sports sections around the country over the coming days.

(Now that I said that, literally none of my predictions will come true. Hopefully, I get one right so I can say I told you so.)

Wild Card Schedule, Point Spreads and Predictions Game Date, Time (ET) TV Line Over/Under Prediction No. 5 Oakland at No. 4 Houston Jan. 7, 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC HOU (-3.5) 37 OAK, Under No. 6 Detroit at No. 3 Seattle Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. NBC SEA (-8) 44 SEA, Under No. 6 Miami at No. 3 Pittsburgh Jan. 8, 1:05 p.m. CBS PIT (-10.5) 46 PIT, Under No. 5 New York at No. 4 Green Bay Jan. 8, 4:40 p.m. Fox GB (-5.5) 44.5 NYG , Under

Oakland at Houston

Bob Levey/Getty Images

HOUSTON — Nick Novak kicked a game-winning 28-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining as the Houston Texans defeated the Oakland Raiders 16-13 on Saturday afternoon.

Novak was 3-of-3 on field goals, also making kicks from 41 and 45 yards in the first half.

The Raiders had a chance to tie or win the game late, but they went four-and-out following three incomplete passes and a Jadeveon Clowney sack on fourth down, sealing the Texans win.

Dominant defensive performances and costly turnovers marked the game. Raiders edge-rusher Khalil Mack sacked Brock Osweiler three times, and Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Quintin Demps each picked off third-string quarterback Connor Cook once.

One of Mack's sacks resulted in a fumble at the Texans' 28-yard line, which teammate Bruce Irvin recovered. Three plays later, running back Latavius Murray scampered up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 13-13 with 6:03 left.

However, Texans running back Lamar Miller, who was fresh after missing two weeks with an ankle injury, rushed five times for 45 yards on Houston's game-winning drive, chewing up clock and setting up an easy Novak field goal for the eventual win.

Miller finished with 98 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Detroit at Seattle

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes—two to tight end Jimmy Graham and another to wide receiver Doug Baldwin—as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Detroit Lions 23-10 on Saturday night.

Wilson was able to find holes in the Lions secondary all game, completing 30 of 39 passes for 310 yards. His performance made up for a Seahawks running game that was stopped all day by a dominant Lions defensive line—Seattle running backs only rushed for 50 yards on 22 carries.

The Lions jumped out to a quick lead after quarterback Matthew Stafford found wide receiver Golden Tate, who started his career with Seattle, wide open down the middle of the field for a 65-yard touchdown pass, giving Detroit a 7-0 lead.

Seattle responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, which Wilson capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Graham.

From that point forward, Detroit could not take advantage of the absence of safety Earl Thomas in the secondary, as it only mustered a late field goal in the fourth quarter for the rest of the game. Seahawks defensive linemen pressured Stafford all night, with defensive end Michael Bennett notching two sacks.

The Seahawks fanbase was as rowdy as ever, causing numerous Lions false starts, which threw Detroit off its early momentum.

A Steven Hauschka 48-yard field goal and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Baldwin in the second quarter resulted in a 17-7 halftime lead for Seattle. Wilson found Graham again in the third quarter, this time for six yards, but the Lions blocked the ensuing extra point.

Seattle will next face Atlanta in a rematch of the 2012 divisional-round game, which the Seahawks lost 30-28 on a last-second field goal after erasing a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Miami at Pittsburgh

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries and added 45 more receiving yards as Pittsburgh defeated Miami 27-13 on a frigid Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

Bell's 202 all-purpose yards marked the third time this season he's topped 200 in a game. He did so against Buffalo and Cleveland as well.

Antonio Brown also caught seven passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

All three of Pittsburgh's touchdowns came in the first half.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on a game-opening 78-yard drive, which Bell capped off with a five-yard touchdown run.

Following a Dolphins three-and-out, Big Ben found Brown wide open down the field for a 29-yard touchdown catch following busted coverage in the Dolphins secondary, which was missing cornerback Byron Maxwell.

Brown also caught a 12-yard pass late in the second quarter to give Pittsburgh a 21-0 lead going into halftime.

The Dolphins never got into a rhythm running the ball, in part because the Steelers held possession for more than 37 minutes and also because they were behind Pittsburgh nearly all game.

Miami quarterback Matt Moore, filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill, was forced to throw over 50 times in an effort to keep his team alive. He found success in the second half, throwing for 266 yards and finding Kenny Stills for a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut Pittsburgh's lead to 27-13 with four minutes left, but Bell and the Steelers ran out the clock to end the game.

Pittsburgh will face Kansas City in the divisional round Sunday afternoon.

New York at Green Bay

Al Bello/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mason Crosby kicked a 38-yard field goal in overtime to give the Packers a 20-17 win over the New York Giants in what will go down as one of the best games in NFL postseason history.

The Giants trailed 17-9 with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter and had the ball on their own 15-yard line, needing a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie. Quarterback Eli Manning found openings in the secondary, hitting tight end Will Tye for 15 yards and wide receiver Victor Cruz for 19, to get the Giants near midfield.

But the big play people will talk about for ages was Odell Beckham Jr.'s 51-yard touchdown catch to make the score 17-15. On 3rd-and-6 with 1:02 left, Manning threw behind Beckham on a slant pattern, but the talented wide receiver reached behind his back and caught the ball one-handed without breaking stride, shocking the Lambeau Field crowd as he ran down the sideline for a touchdown.

On the ensuing two-point conversion, Manning hit wide receiver Sterling Shepard on a crossing route for the tie.

In overtime, however, the Giants immediately went three-and-out. The Packers got the ball back and drove to midfield, where their drive began to stall. However, on 3rd-and-15, Aaron Rodgers found Jordy Nelson on what can only be described as a schoolyard play, as he evaded four Giants pass-rushers for 10 seconds while waiting for Nelson to get open.

Nelson did, and Rodgers fired a 29-yard bullet to the sideline that Nelson caught just inbounds. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy wasted no time and immediately sent Crosby out to kick the game-winner.

Robbie Gould kicked three field goals for the Giants—one in each of the first three quarters. Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Nelson and tight end Jared Cook in the first half. Crosby also kicked a 35-yarder in the third quarter.

Green Bay will now face Dallas in a rematch of the 2014 playoff game featuring Dez Bryant's infamous non-catch.

Betting information courtesy of OddsShark.