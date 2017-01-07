NFL Playoff Picks 2017: Odds and Last-Minute Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

With news coming in fast around the league, the odds have changed a bit in three of the four matchups.

Here's a look at the latest odds (and changes) from around the league as well as some last-minute predictions.

Game Date, Time (ET) TV Line Over/Under Prediction No. 5 Oakland at No. 4 Houston Jan. 7, 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC HOU (-4) 37 OAK, Under No. 6 Detroit at No. 3 Seattle Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. NBC SEA (-8) 44 SEA, Under No. 6 Miami at No. 3 Pittsburgh Jan. 8, 1:05 p.m. CBS PIT (-10.5) 46 PIT, Under No. 5 New York at No. 4 Green Bay Jan. 8, 4:40 p.m. Fox GB (-5) 45 NYG, Under

Odds according to OddsShark.com.

Oakland at Houston

Houston is now a four-point favorite, with the line moving half a point more in its favor after news broke Friday that Raiders left tackle Donald Penn would miss the game with an ankle injury.

I'd still take the Raiders plus the four points in this matchup. The Texans haven't proved all year that they can get it going on offense on a consistent basis. If they start now, so be it, but nothing on paper says they will run away with this game.

Furthermore, the Raiders have the benefit of game-wrecker Khalil Mack, who accrued 73 tackles and 11 sacks this season. Expect him to get in Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler's face a few times, perhaps forcing a turnover or two.

However, Osweiler at least has experience starting NFL games. Raiders third-string quarterback Connor Cook, who is replacing the injured Derek Carr, has none, and asking him to win on the road is a tall order.

Take the Texans straight up (and Oakland if you're betting with the spread), but I expect this game to be low-scoring and decided by a late Nick Novak field goal.

Prediction: Texans 16, Raiders 13

Detroit at Seattle

The line here hasn't moved all week, staying at eight points in favor of Seattle.

That's a big spread, but take the Seahawks in this one. Their home-field advantage is simply too much for the Detroit Lions, losers of their last three games and owners of a meager 3-5 road record, to overcome.

Furthermore, Detroit's pass defense is ranked dead last in the NFL, per Football Outsiders. Expect Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham to take advantage of it early and often.

Lastly, the Lions will be without center Travis Swanson. The team has gone just 1-3 since he last played on December 11.

There are too many negatives on the Lions' side of the ledger. The Hawks should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Lions 10

Miami at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh was favored by 10 all week, but the line jumped up to 10.5 (and even as high as 11) in some sportsbooks, perhaps reacting to news that Dolphins No. 1 cornerback Byron Maxwell has not practiced all week and is doubtful for Sunday's game.

The double-digit line was a little surprising at first, especially considering Miami defeated Pittsburgh 30-15 in October.

However, a deeper look into the matchup reveals that it might make sense after all. Most importantly, the Dolphins give up 4.8 yards per carry this season. The only team that matched that total this year was the San Francisco 49ers, who finished with a 2-14 record.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who just won the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award and finished in the top five in the NFL in rushing yards despite missing three games, can take full advantage.

This is a game I wouldn't feel too comfortable betting on, simply because it's hard to give up 11 points off the bat, but if you're feeling frisky, take Pittsburgh, which has too many advantages on paper over Miami.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Dolphins 13

New York at Green Bay

The line stuck at four-and-a-half most of the week before moving to five points in Green Bay's favor and even five-and-a-half in some sportsbooks Friday.

That's a little strange. Sure, the Giants struggled offensively all game when they played Green Bay at Lambeau Field in Week 5, losing 23-16 in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicates, but they are 9-2 in their last 11 games and have the second-best scoring defense in football.

The Packers, of course, have the hottest quarterback in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers, who has led Green Bay to six straight wins.

Still, the Giants have held three of their last four opponents to 10 or fewer points. Rodgers, as good as he is, isn't going to have a field day against this team.

The Giants can certainly win this game outright. Straight up, give me the Pack by a field goal, but the five-point spread just doesn't make sense.

Prediction: Packers 20, Giants 17 (OT)