Predicting Chicago Cubs Depth Charts a Month Ahead of Spring Training

First Base

Starter: Anthony Rizzo

Next Man Up: Kris Bryant

Depth: Victor Caratini (R), Taylor Davis (R), Tommy La Stella

Anthony Rizzo played 155 games a year ago and 160 games in 2015. Barring an injury, he'll play nearly every game at first base once again this coming season.

The 27-year-old is one of the game's elite run producers and a legitimate MVP candidate after finishing fourth in the voting a year ago when he posted a .928 OPS with 32 home runs and 109 RBI.

His defense is often overlooked as a result of his big bat, but he won his first Gold Glove in 2016 and also took home Platinum Glove honors as the top all-around defender in the National League.

Kris Bryant would be the next man up at first base if Rizzo were to miss time, with Javier Baez sliding in as the everyday third baseman.

Second Base

Starter: Ben Zobrist

Next Man Up: Javier Baez

Depth: Jeimer Candelario (R), Munenori Kawasaki, Tommy La Stella, Jemile Weeks, Chesny Young (R)

Fresh off a brilliant postseason that included World Series MVP honors, Ben Zobrist will be back at second base for the second season of a four-year, $56 million deal he signed last winter.

Zobrist played primarily left field in the postseason with the slick-fielding Baez supplanting him at second, and at some point in the near future, that figures to become a permanent move.

For the time being, it appears Baez will remain in a super utility role, and Zobrist will see the bulk of his playing time at second base once again.

An All-Star for the third time in 2016, Zobrist posted an .831 OPS with 31 doubles, 18 home runs and 76 RBI while tallying more walks (96) than strikeouts (82).

Shortstop

Starter: Addison Russell

Next Man Up: Javier Baez

Depth: Munenori Kawasaki, Chesny Young (R)

After breaking into the majors as a second baseman, Addison Russell eventually returned to his natural position of shortstop midway through the 2015 season, and he was brilliant in his first full year there in 2016.

Russell tied for the lead among MLB shortstops with 19 defensive runs saved. He also made the most of hitting primarily out of the No. 5 spot in a stacked lineup, driving in 95 runs while posting a .738 OPS that included 25 doubles and 21 home runs.



Baez is the primary backup here as well, and he's a Gold Glove-caliber defender in his own right who would be the everyday shortstop on a number of teams.

Third Base

Starter: Kris Bryant

Next Man Up: Javier Baez

Depth: Jeimer Candelario (R), Munenori Kawasaki, Tommy La Stella, Chesny Young (R)

Kris Bryant played all over the diamond during his 2016 MVP campaign, but third base remains his primary base of operations.

There was some debate whether Bryant would be able to stay at third base long-term during his time in the minors, but he's been a pleasant surprise with the glove to this point in his career with 7 DRS and a 6.4 UZR/150 at the hot corner.

That's on top of his monster offensive numbers as he posted a .939 OPS with 35 doubles, 39 home runs and 102 RBI en route to a 7.7 WAR.

Once again, Baez is next in line here and there will no doubt be some games this coming season—particularly against tough left-handed pitching—where Baez plays third and Bryant shifts to a corner outfield spot.