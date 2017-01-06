NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Postseason Viewing Info, Odds and Matchup Scenarios

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday when the Oakland Raiders, returning to the postseason for the first time since 2002, face the Houston Texans.

Let's take a look at the playoff bracket, viewing info, odds and one matchup or two that will decide each game.

NFL Bracket

Wild Card Schedule, Point Spreads and Predictions Game Date, Time (ET) TV Line Over/Under Prediction No. 5 Oakland at No. 4 Houston Jan. 7, 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC HOU (-3.5) 37 HOU, Under No. 6 Detroit at No. 3 Seattle Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. NBC SEA (-8) 43.5 SEA, Under No. 6 Miami at No. 3 Pittsburgh Jan. 8, 1:05 p.m. CBS PIT (-10) 46 PIT, Under No. 5 New York at No. 4 Green Bay Jan. 8, 4:40 p.m. Fox GB (-4.5) 45 NYG, Under

Odds according to OddsShark.

Oakland at Houston

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The matchup to watch is Lamar Miller and the Texans rushing attack vs. the Oakland run defense.

Miller is returning to the field after two weeks on the sideline due to an ankle injury. He's been banged up all season long but should be good to Saturday.

He had this to say to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday:

"I feel like it's Week 1," Miller said. "The workload, it was new to me, but I think overall I did a great job of taking care of my body. It was the little things that got to me, but I feel good right now."

The Texans need Miller to pound the rock if they are to win. Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler has struggled all season. It's hard to envision him pulling it all together in the playoffs when he's going to face off against edge rusher Khalil Mack, arguably the best defensive player in football this season.

If Oakland wins, it'll be because Mack changed the momentum of the game by himself with a phenomenal play.

However, expect Miller to do just enough on the ground and for Texans kicker Nick Novak to punch through a few field goals in a 16-13 Texans win.

Seattle at Detroit

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham's success against the Lions pass defense will decide this contest.

The Lions ranked dead-last in pass defense Defense-adjusted Value over Average, per Football Outsiders, and they ranked dead-last in the NFL in pass completion percentage allowed (72.7 percent), per ESPN.com. They allowed a 106.5 QB rating on the season, also last in the NFL, and they allowed 33 pass touchdowns, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that this will be a problem against a Seahawks team that finds its offensive success primarily through the air due to an anemic running game.

Couple that with the fact that Seattle is a much better home team (7-1 vs. 3-4-1 on the road) and the Lions are a much worse road team (3-5 vs. 6-2 at home), and you have the makings of a blowout.

I wouldn't go that far, as the Lions, if anything, have proven that they are a gutsy unit in each of their eight fourth-quarter comebacks this season, but Seattle should win fairly easily.

Give the Hawks the game, 23-10.

Miami at Pittsburgh

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

This game comes down to two matchups, one we know will happen and one that might happen if No. 1 Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell is unable to go. Maxwell has a sprained ankle and did not practice Friday, per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel, so it's not looking good.

First, Le'Veon Bell, arguably the best or second-best running back in football in the second half of the year (it's a toss-up between him and David Johnson), will face a Dolphins defense that has allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season, tied for the worst mark in football.

Bell didn't fare well in the Steelers' 30-15 loss to Miami in October, with just 53 rushing yards, but that's because Miami controlled the pace of the game on offense with Jay Ajayi rushing 25 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

This time, Pittsburgh is at home. And this time, the Dolphins don't have center Mike Pouncey, a stalwart on the offensive line that helped Ajayi to much of his success earlier this year.

Expect Pittsburgh to use Bell early and often like the Dolphins used Ajayi in October.

If Maxwell can't play, then Brown figures to be a force in a pass game. He's a tough cover for any cornerback in football, but the Fins would be hard-pressed to stop both Bell and Brown at Heinz Field without Maxwell.

Like the Lions, the Dolphins are a tough team, so don't expect them to get crushed, but Pittsburgh should win fairly easily behind the Killer B's, 27-13.

New York at Green Bay

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers vs. a Giants front seven tasked with keeping him contained in the pocket will be the key on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers simply has a magical ability to make plays with his legs, either via scrambling for a first down when everyone is deep downfield expecting a pass, or by evading five defenders and chucking the pigskin to a wide-open receiver.

He made Detroit look foolish Sunday doing those things time and time again, and the Giants need to put a stop to Rodgers' scrambling ability in order to win this game.

Elsewhere, if either team finds at least some success running the football, controlling the clock and keeping the opposing offense off the field, then it will be a big bonus.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com mentioned Giants running back Paul Perkins as an X-factor on Sunday:

If Perkins can give the Giants any sort of rushing attack (they had 54 yards rushing as a team in their first meeting with the Packers), it will help open passing lanes against a depleted secondary that can be exploited. And Packers all-world quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be kept off the field.

Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. are the best players at Lambeau on Sunday, and both men have the power to change the game on one play, but they can't do so if they're on the sidelines.

This game will go down to the wire, but give the slight edge to the home team, with Rodgers making a play late with his legs to seal the win.

Take the Pack, 20-17 in overtime.