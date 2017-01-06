NFL Playoff Picks 2017: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Wild Card Round

The NFL playoffs start Saturday, when the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans kick off at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at the schedule and odds for the Wild Card Round before diving into predictions for each game. Prediction No. 1 will be the headline, prediction No. 2 will be the star and prediction No. 3 will be the score.

Wild Card Schedule, Point Spreads and Predictions Game Date, Time (ET) TV Line Over/Under Prediction No. 5 Oakland at No. 4 Houston Jan. 7, 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC HOU (-3.5) 37 HOU, Under No. 6 Detroit at No. 3 Seattle Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. NBC SEA (-8) 43.5 SEA, Under No. 6 Miami at No. 3 Pittsburgh Jan. 8, 1:05 p.m. CBS PIT (-10) 46 PIT, Under No. 5 New York at No. 4 Green Bay Jan. 8, 4:40 p.m. Fox GB (-4.5) 45 NYG, Under

Odds according to OddsShark.

Oakland at Houston

Headline Prediction: Houston Wins Ugly as Novak Hits Game-Winning FG Late

Not exactly a hot take there.

Raiders quarterback Connor Cook is making his first career NFL start. Brock Osweiler is in charge of calling signals again for Houston, but he has struggled all season. We're not going to see appealing aerial assaults Saturday.

Both teams have had hit-or-miss years on the ground, although the Texans should have a refreshed and healthier Lamar Miller, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Expect defenses to rule the day, with Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack and Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney each making big plays and both teams having trouble moving the ball.

Star Prediction: Khalil Mack

Even though Houston are expected to win this one, Mack will be the best player on the field Saturday, and he should justify why MMQB just named him the Defensive Player of the Year. He accrued 73 tackles, 11 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown that proved to be a big difference in a 35-32 win over the Carolina Panthers in November.

If Oakland pulls off a road win, it'll be because Mack took the game into his hands. At the very least, he should be in Osweiler's face all day.

Score Prediction: Houston 16, Oakland 13

Still, it's hard to see the Oakland offense generating anything with Derek Carr sidelined. Oswelier has the edge over Cook given his experience starting for Houston all season.

Texans kicker Novak will make three field goals, including a game-winning 45-yarder with a minute remaining following a drive led by Miller.

Seattle at Detroit

Headline Prediction: Wilson Throws for 3 TDs as Seattle Downs Detroit

It's hard to envision a scenario in which the Seattle Seahawks lose this game. The Detroit Lions have lost their last three matchups and are tasked with flying across the country to face a team that has won its last nine postseason games at home.

Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is dealing with a middle finger injury he suffered in Week 14, and he hasn't been the same since.

The Hawks are 7-1 at home this year, compared to Detroit's 3-5 road record.

According to ESPN.com, Detroit has given up a 73 percent pass-completion percentage, by far the worst mark in the NFL.

There's nothing on paper to suggest that Detroit can win.

Seattle has struggled all season running the football, but it should not have much issue finding success through the air. Expect Seattle to take advantage of a porous Lions pass defense, with quarterback Russell Wilson finding wide receiver Doug Baldwin and tight end Jimmy Graham consistently.

Star Prediction: Jimmy Graham

Detroit ranks last in pass defense, per Football Outsiders, and fourth-worst against tight ends. This seems like a prime spot for Graham to do work. The Lions simply don't have anyone who can stick with him. He's a matchup nightmare for any team.

Score Prediction: Seattle 23, Detroit 10

The game won't feel this close, as Seattle will go up double digits by halftime and hold serve for the win.

Wilson will throw two touchdown passes to Graham and another one to Baldwin. The defense, led by defensive end Michael Bennett and cornerback Richard Sherman, will hold the Lions to 10 points.

Miami at Pittsburgh

Headline Prediction: Bell Goes Off for 200 Yards as Steelers Coast

Much like the Seattle-Detroit game, it's hard to see a scenario in which the Miami Dolphins come out on top.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have averaged 28 points per game at home this season and are facing a team that (a) gives up 4.9 yards per carry and (b) will likely be missing No. 1 cornerback Byron Maxwell, who has not practiced ahead of the game.

That's a recipe for disaster.

Expect Le'Veon Bell to run downhill and also find success in the short passing game, as he's done time and again this season.

Furthermore, if Maxwell can't go, then the Dolphins will have a hard time trying to stick with Brown.

Pittsburgh should be able to score easily, but when the Dolphins are on offense, they may find some success passing the football.

Matt Moore will likely start at quarterback for the injured Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, and he did well in his four regular-season games, throwing for eight touchdown passes, a 63 percent completion percentage and a 105.6 passer rating.

He has three capable wide receivers to throw to in Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills (who quietly tied for sixth in the NFL, with nine touchdown catches this year).

Pittsburgh has a good pass defense, ranking 12th in the NFL per Football Outsiders, but it's not invincible. Still, Miami can't do anything on offense if it doesn't have the ball, as Bell will help the Steelers control time of possession.

Star Prediction: Le'Veon Bell

No surprise here. Here are some fun facts on Bell:

He finished in the top five in the NFL in rushing yards despite missing three games through suspension.

He was just two yards shy of 300 all-purpose yards against the Buffalo Bills.

In his past seven games, he's accrued 1,091 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.

Miami has its hands full.

Score Prediction: Pittsburgh 27, Dolphins 13

Bell and Antonio Brown will help give Pittsburgh a two-touchdown lead at halftime. A long pass from Ben Roethlisberger to the latter will give the Steelers a three-touchdown advantage in the third quarter, forcing the Dolphins into full-on pass mode.

Expect Moore to throw for 300 yards and a garbage-time touchdown and for Bell to milk the clock down the stretch.

New York at Green Bay

Headline Prediction: Rodgers Outduels Manning as Pack Win in Overtime

Looking at the matchups, this game will be decided by which team is more effective through the air.

Neither team should be able to get much going on the ground. The New York Giants ran for only 3.5 yards per carry this season, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers' top rusher is a converted wide receiver—Ty Montgomery, 457 yards. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is second on the team in rushing with 369 yards. Don't expect much success against a stout Giants run D that is ranked third, per Football Outsiders.

Eli Manning and Rodgers might each throw 50 times apiece in this one given the bleak outlooks for the rushing attacks. Expect the Green Bay signal-caller to make one more big play to give his team the win.

Star Prediction: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers has thrown for 18 touchdowns and no interceptions in his past seven games.

The Giants have the personnel to match up with the Packers' receiving corps, but the big issue is Rodgers' ability to make plays with his legs, either via a run for the first-down sticks or a scramble and ensuing throw downfield.

We saw it a lot against Detroit in Week 17—Rodgers had 10 carries for 42 yards—and we're liable to see it again Sunday.

No defense can sustain his uncanny ability to make those plays.

Score Prediction: Packers 20, Giants 17 OT

Expect a back-and-forth game in which no team is ever up by more than one score.

The Packers might have Rodgers, but the Giants have Odell Beckham Jr., who has at least 10 touchdowns and 1,300 receiving yards in each of his three seasons in the NFL, even though he missed four games through injury during his rookie year. That is astounding.

Green Bay restricted him to five catches, 56 yards and a touchdown in October, but OBJ is better than anyone in the league at changing a game's flow and momentum with one play.

Both Rodgers and Beckham will have their moments on the field. The latter will score a late touchdown to tie the game at 17.

Following a Giants three-and-out to start overtime, Rodgers will lead the Packers into field-goal range after scrambling for 10 yards on a 3rd-and-long. Mason Crosby will smash the ball through the uprights for the win.