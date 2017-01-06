The One Area Every MLB Contender Must Still Improve Before 2017 Season

The One Area Every MLB Contender Must Still Improve Before 2017 Season
Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images
Spring training is on the horizon—squint and you can see it through the winter haze. Still, every MLB contender has weaknesses to address before bats and balls start cracking and the smell of cut grass wafts on the breeze.

For some, it's minor tinkering. For others, it's a glaring hole to be filled. Everyone needs something, however. It's the nature of the offseason.

As we wait for the hot stove to kick out more sparks, let's run down the list. Again, we're focusing only on legitimate contenders, not sellers or franchises in the midst of a rebuild. (There were admittedly a few borderline cases; sorry, Arizona Diamondbacks fans.) Also, to reiterate, we're picking one pressing need per club.

Tap some pine tar off your helmet and step into the box when ready.

