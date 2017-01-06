The One Area Every MLB Contender Must Still Improve Before 2017 Season

Jose Bautista could still be a fit for the Toronto Blue Jays, or even the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore Orioles

Need: DH/power bat

If Baltimore doesn't re-sign Mark Trumbo and his 47 home runs, it needs to acquire some thump.

Rookie Trey Mancini flashed eye-opening pop in his brief 2016 debut, hitting three home runs and a double in 15 plate appearances. Counting on him, however, is a gamble.

One option for the O's is to bring back Pedro Alvarez, who hit 22 home runs in 109 games last season and would add a lefty bat to Baltimore's right-handed heavy lineup. Though, to be fair, the acquisition of Smith from Seattle helped address that issue.

Boston Red Sox

Need: Infield depth

The Red Sox are a pretty complete team after gilding their rotation with the Chris Sale trade and adding Moreland to the DH/first base mix.

Their biggest question mark is at third base, where they're relying on a comeback from a reportedly svelte Pablo Sandoval. Sandoval missed most of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery and has been largely awful (yeah, pun intended) in his two go-rounds with Boston.

Brock Holt provides some insurance at the hot corner, but the Sox could use more infield depth overall.

The Red Sox have sniffed after Trevor Plouffe, according to Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald. It's a good fit. Plouffe has logged big league innings at every infield position save catcher and hit .260 with 12 homers last season for Minnesota.

New York Yankees

Need: Starting pitcher

The Yankees got their closer in $86 million man Aroldis Chapman. There's still the matter of assembling a starting rotation that can consistently hand him leads, however.

Masahiro Tanaka is coming off a healthy, ace-like season. After that, it's creaky veteran CC Sabathia, hard-throwing but mercurial Michael Pineda and some combination of Luis Severino, Bryan Mitchell, Luis Cessa and Chad Green.

All except Mitchell owned ERAs north of 4.00 last season, and Green has a grand total of eight big league starts under his belt.

The Yanks are a "longshot" to land Quintana, per Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal. They should be in on other targets, though, including free agents such as Hammel and Doug Fister, who can likely be had on inexpensive, short-term deals.

Toronto Blue Jays

Need: Corner outfielder

With Saunders and Bautista both on the market, the Blue Jays need to bolster their outfield corps, preferably with a power hitter.

They could bring Bautista back, but that seems less likely with each passing day. A trade for the New York Mets' Jay Bruce could make sense for both sides, provided the Jays are willing to eat his salary and/or give up something of value.

Toronto signed Kendrys Morales to fill in at DH. They can't let Bautista and Encarnacion walk away, however, and not get another impact bat to close the run-producing gap.

Tampa Bay Rays

Need: Right-handed bat

The Rays have held on to their stash of starting pitchers and added All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos, so it seems they intend to make a run in the crowded AL East, at least until the trade deadline.

Tampa Bay could use a right-handed power bat to slot in at designated hitter, first base and possibly the corner outfield to complement lefty swingers Corey Dickerson and Brad Miller.

That describes Chris Carter, who clubbed 41 home runs last season but is still dangling on the market thanks to his propensity for strikeouts and .218 career average.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times named-dropped Carter among several sluggers the Rays could pursue. He also mentioned Bautista, an intriguing if unlikely notion.