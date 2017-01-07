2017 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Wild Card Round Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Twenty of the 32 first-round selections in the 2017 NFL draft have been set. Another four will be put into place this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday's wild-card games eradicating a third of the playoff field.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 overall pick. The last time the Browns had the top overall selection, they picked Courtney Brown. Penn State pride aside that, uhh, could have gone better. Brown finished his NFL career with 19 sacks and played one full 16-game season.

The time before that, the Browns took Tim Couch. Tim Couch made Courtney Brown look like Reggie White. The Browns spent five years trying to make Couch happen and it went about as well as Gretchen's attempts at fetch.

The San Francisco 49ers, sitting at No. 2, are somehow arguably more dysfunctional. They'll be on their fourth coach in as many seasons in 2017 after firing Chip Kelly and will have a new general manager after jettisoning Trent Baalke. They have not had a single winning season not coached by Jim Harbaugh since 2002.

So, yeah, this draft will be interesting. Or maybe a train wreck. Or maybe an interesting train wreck. Here's a look at how things are shaking out heading into Wild Card Weekend.

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 6 New York Jets Tim Williams LB Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Mike Williams WR Clemson 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster LB Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 15 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 16 Baltimore Ravens Charles Harris DE Missouri 17 Washington JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 20 Denver Broncos Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 21 Detroit Lions Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor CB Florida 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard TE Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Sidney Jones CB Washington 25 Houston Texans Carl Lawson LB Auburn 26 Green Bay Packers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 27 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney OG Indiana 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 29 Atlanta Falcons Jake Butt TE Michigan 30 Kansas City Chiefs Jarrad Davis LB Florida 31 Dallas Cowboys Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 32 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei DT Utah

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

The Browns need a quarterback. They needed one a year ago. They'll probably need one 12 years from now. But last season they rightly took a look at the landscape, determined Carson Wentz wasn't their guy and brought back a ton of draft assets.

Wentz had a decent rookie season but is far from a surefire superstar. The Browns are in a similar position to where they were a year ago, where they could go with an unproved quarterback prospect like Mitch Trubisky, trade back or take the best player available.

Should they do the latter, Garrett's the pick. He's an elite talent at a premium position, a 6'5" beast in the mold of Mario Williams who should produce double-digit sacks for a decade to come. The Browns need help everywhere. Quarterback is a concern, but fortifying the remainder of the roster should take precedent in this class of players.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

It's possible this looks a little low come April. Williams has done everything and then some to add dynamism to Clemson's passing game this season, working as a big-play threat and red-zone target for Deshaun Watson.

The problem is we have only one year of truly elite tape and some questions about his durability. Williams' 2015 season ended after two receptions due to a freak neck injury. Should his medicals check out, Williams can be the elite receiving target to go alongside Kelvin Benjamin that Devin Funchess has decidedly not.

The Panthers offense, particularly their passing game, needs an injection of life after an ugly regression in 2016. A Williams-Benjamin duo on the outside would make life easier for Cam Newton.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

The Colts haven't found any success in surrounding Andrew Luck with competent linemen, so perhaps a running back can help. Dalvin Cook should be an instant upgrade over the ageless Frank Gore, who went over 1,000 yards yet again in 2016 but has next to nothing to offer in big-play ability. Gore had one 20-yard carry the entire season; Cook had three carries of 70 yards or more.

T.Y. Hilton already gives Luck a borderline elite talent at wide receiver, and adding Cook would make the Indianapolis offense even more dynamic.