Teez Tabor Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Florida defensive back Jalen "Teez" Tabor announced Thursday he's going to skip his final year of eligibility with the Gators in order to enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Tabor passed along word of his decision in a post for the Players' Tribune. He stated it was a family decision to make the early jump to the pro game:

It's an exciting time for me. I've decided to do what's best for me and my family by continuing to pursue my dreams. But I'm not saying goodbye. I'm saying see you later. Hopefully I'll make y'all proud and show how my passion for this game continues to shine through. You can measure how fast a guy runs and how high he jumps, but you can't measure how much heart he has — even though there's nothing more important.

Tabor's decision doesn't come as a surprise. He racked up 104 total tackles, 28 passes defended, eight interceptions, four sacks and three touchdowns across 37 games with the Gators to establish himself as one of the nation's top cornerbacks.

In an era where teams are seeking taller, more physical corners like 6'3" Richard Sherman, the Florida product doesn't have ideal size at 6'0" and 201 pounds. But he makes up for it with outstanding instincts and high-end playmaking ability in the secondary.

In turn, Tabor didn't have anything left to prove at the collegiate level. Now he'll follow a path traveled by numerous Gators defensive backs over the years. He shouted out a couple of former teammates who helped craft him into a likely first-round selection in the Players' Tribune piece:

I'm appreciative for all the DBs who have come through this program. A couple of my brothers like Vernon Hargreaves, Keanu Neal and Brian Poole taught me the value of hard work before they continued their journeys professionally. They also instilled in me the importance of doing the little things, like watching film late into the night, stretching, treating people the right way and supporting the program.

While the draft class isn't finalized, the Washington, D.C., product will have an opportunity to emerge as the top corner available. CBS Sports currently lists him as the second-best cornerback, behind only Marlon Humphrey of Alabama, and the No. 8 overall player in the class.

Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers is bullish on the defender thanks to a well-rounded skill set:

8) Jalen 'Teez' Tabor - smooth, aggressive, physical and confident lockdown CB with playmaking skills, stud pic.twitter.com/IePceJn8Dx — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) December 23, 2016

Tabor is also a willing contributor when it comes to stopping the run, tallying 11 tackles for loss with the Gators. That's an area many young corners tend to shy away from, so he's a step ahead of most fellow prospects, and it should help him make a smooth transition to the next level.

If Tabor shines during the draft process and establishes himself as the top corner, he could go as high as No. 5 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Other potential landing spots inside the top half of Round 1 include the cornerback-needy New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.