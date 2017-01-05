Super Bowl 2017: Updated Favorites and Odds Entering Wild Card Weekend

We're inching closer to the start of the NFL postseason. As we do, it's becoming apparent that the playoffs aren't going to look like we probably thought they would a couple of months ago.

Quarterback injuries are going to play a big role beginning on Wild Card Weekend. With the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs leaping up and snatching playoff byes over the final few weeks of the season, the divisional round is going to look different too.

The Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks were poised to own the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences down the stretch. After late-season losses, though, these two teams will be playing on the road in the divisional round—assuming they can even make it that far.

Let's take an in-depth look at Wild Card Weekend. We'll examine the games and the latest odds, courtesy of OddsShark. We'll also predict winners for each opening-round contest.

Wild Card Schedule and Odds

Schedule, Lines and Picks Day, Time (ET) Game Line Prediction Sat. 4:35 p.m. Oakland at Houston HOU -3.5 HOU Sat. 8:15 p.m. Detroit at Seattle SEA -8 DET Sun. 1:05 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh PIT -10 PIT Sun. 4:40 p.m. NY Giants at Green Bay GB- 4.5 GB

The Games

Oakland at Houston

The Raiders lost out on the No. 2 seed in the AFC by dropping their season finale to the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, Oakland also lost its second quarterback in as many weeks when Matt McGloin suffered a shoulder injury.

This means the Raiders will start rookie Connor Cook, while the Houston Texans will turn back to Brock Osweiler after starter Tom Savage went down with a concussion, per ABC News.

Raiders will start Connor Cook vs Texans.



So it's Cook vs Brock Osweiler. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2017

While this might not be the quarterback matchup that fans were expecting (or necessarily want), this game still has the potential to be exciting. The Raiders offense, which is rated eighth overall, has the weapons to support Cook. The offensive line, rated fifth in both run blocking and pass blocking, should be a boon as well.

However, Cook and Co. will go against the league's stingiest defense in terms of yardage allowed—the Texans give up just 301.3 per game.

We also have to add the fact that Osweiler has more starting experience and more experience working with the weapons around him. Cook, who was active for the first time in Week 17, has likely seen few meaningful practice reps.

Carr said on 957 he takes 99.9 percent of practice reps. He needs everything he can get. Leaves backups with little opp. to work. — Scott Bair (@BairCSN) January 3, 2017

Ultimately, Houston's defense could prove to be too much for the Raiders on the road.

Detroit at Seattle

On paper, it does feel like the eight-point spread in this game is justified. The Detroit Lions have been a scrappy, competitive team, but they also won only once against a team with a winning record during the regular season.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have a defense that is rated third overall and will be playing at home.

However, the Lions can make this game a lot closer than folks anticipate. Seattle's defense, while still solid, hasn't been the same since losing star safety Earl Thomas to injury. The unit allowed just 18.2 points per game for the year but gave up an average of 25 points per game over the final month of the season.

So long as quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't struggle too much with his finger injury, Detroit can keep the game within a touchdown. However, the Lions might not have the defensive weapons necessary to take advantage of Seattle's weaknesses.

The Seahawks are rated dead-last in pass blocking. If the Lions had a more formidable pass rush, they would have a chance to win outright. However, Detroit is rated just 30th in pass rush and has produced a mere 26 sacks on the season.

Miami at Pittsburgh

Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins has the aura of an ugly revenge matchup. The Dolphins won 30-15 the last time these two met, but the Steelers were dealing with a hobbled Ben Roethlisberger under center.

This time around, Miami is the team with a quarterback issue.

Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill has been out the past three weeks with sprained knee ligaments. Matt Moore has played respectably in his stead, but he doesn't bring the same mobility or ability to the position.

Tannehill is rated 16th among all quarterbacks for the season. Moore is rated just 39th. While the Dolphins haven't officially ruled out Tannehill, it looks like Moore will get the start Sunday.

"Matt Moore's preparing for the game, he's the starter," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, per James Walker of ESPN.com. "Unless something changes drastically here in the next two days or three days, he's going into this thing as the starter."

The Steelers offense looks to be at full strength. Roethlisberger is obviously healthy again, and the team could get pass-catching tight end Ladarius Green back on the field, too. According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Green (concussion) was back at practice Wednesday:

Ladarius Green went through full practice with Steelers today, as did Sammie Coates, Stephon Tuitt, Grimble, J. Gilbert — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 4, 2017

Unless Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi rips off 200 yards rushing again (which is possible), the Steelers get their revenge with a big win.

New York at Green Bay

The last game of the weekend between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants could end up being one of the best matchups of the year.

Led by an MVP-worthy run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the last six games (15 touchdowns, no interceptions), the Packers rattled off six wins to end the season. The emergence of running back Ty Montgomery (457 yards and three scores on 77 carries) has helped bring balance to the offense and make it a more lethal unit.

Overall, Green Bay is rated third in offense.

The Giants, though, field perhaps the most improved defense in the league this season. New York is rated fifth in overall defense and allows the second-fewest points per game in the league (17.8).

This is a classic offense vs. defense matchup that should entertain throughout.

The issue with the Giants is an offense that has failed to find a rhythm in recent weeks. New York averaged just 19.4 points per game in the regular season and just 15.8 points per contest over the final five weeks of the season.

The Packers, meanwhile, have averaged 30.8 points per game through their six-game winning streak. While the Giants have offensive weapons, they may lack the overall firepower to keep pace with the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Ratings courtesy of Pro Football Focus.