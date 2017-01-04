Clemson vs. Alabama: Underrated Prospects in CFP Championship 2017

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

O.J. Howard leads the way in terms of underrated prospects in Clemson-Alabama.

It should go without saying, but the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide boast plenty of NFL-ready talent on both sides of the football.

Those who have watched the two programs this year understand the wealth of talent well. For those who will see the teams for the first or second time in the College Football Playoff title game Monday, well, enjoy.

The usual talent, of course, dominates the headlines. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson might be one of the first players off the board at his position. Ditto for his top wideout, Mike Williams. For Alabama, defensive end Jonathan Allen, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, corner Marlon Humphrey and linebackers Reuben Foster and Tim Williams all look like top-tier picks.

The game also features lesser-known NFL talent who are sure to find success at the next level. Let's shine a light on these underrated names.

Cordrea Tankersley , CB, Clemson

Clemson continues its solid run of NFL-ready corners as of late (including Bashaud Breeland, Coty Sensabaugh and Byron Maxwell) with Cordrea Tankersley.

Tankersley got stuck behind Mackensie Alexander, the No. 54 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but will benefit from it. With teams staying away from Alexander in 2015, Tankersley underwent a trial by fire of sorts and responded well.

Reviews of Tankersley's play have been glowing, such as this one by CBSSports.com's Dane Brugler:

A good-sized athlete, Tankersley has the height and length desired for the next level, using his arms well to obstruct the catch point vision and disrupt the rhythm of wide receivers. He displays above-average ball skills on film with the ability to quickly locate and gain proper position, showing terrific judgment for the position.

At 6'1" and 200 pounds, Tankersley has ideal size for the pros and plenty of tape in which he responded well as Clemson's top corner.

Barring a sudden change, Tankersley will add another strong reel of film to his resume Monday.

Carlos Watkins, DT , Clemson

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press Carlos Watkins is an interior disruptor the NFL will love.

Clemson defenders don't get enough attention.

For shame, too, because defensive tackle Carlos Watkins was one of the main reasons the Tigers were able to blank the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP semifinals.

Watkins is exactly what the NFL looks for—a large tackle at 6'3" and 305 pounds who can collapse the pocket from the interior of the line thanks to his superb pass-rushing skills.

Brad Senkiw of the Independent Mail put it best concerning Watkins' farewell season:

Clemson DT Carlos Watkins is already playing like he's in the NFL. He's made some serious cash his senior year. — Brad Senkiw (@BradSenkiw) January 1, 2017

With ideal size and the unique ability to create pressure from an unorthodox spot without the help of blitzing linebackers, Watkins won't last long on draft day.

On Monday, he'll play a key role in disrupting a Jalen Hurts-led attack.

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

LM Otero/Associated Press O.J. Howard's athletic upside will have him off the board early in the draft.

When it comes to offensive weapons in the title game, O.J. Howard might be the best.

It's a bold claim, but a tight end with surefire hands who stands at 6'6" and 251 pounds won't have any problems making a splash at the next level, provided he lands in an offense that is willing to use him (and why would a team draft him if it didn't?).

NFL teams don't mind drafting players at the position with huge athletic upside, which is what Howard is all about. It's why Bleacher Report's Matt Miller provided positive stock news for the tight end during the regular season.

"Alabama has a roster loaded with talent on defense, but not enough attention is paid to the offense. Tight end O.J. Howard figures to be the first offensive player off the board, as three scouts told me he's a top-20 player in the class," Miller wrote.

This won't change. Howard's stats (41 catches, 489 yards, two touchdowns) don't leap off the page because Alabama doesn't use tight ends much offensively, but it only makes sense the Nick Saban-coached team has a top-tier player at the position regardless—the Crimson Tide even pursue the top long snappers.

Keep an eye on Howard. He's going to do nothing short of blow up during the draft process as he starts to work out and show off at the combine.

Wayne Gallman , RB, Clemson

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press Wayne Gallman looks like an every-down pro back.

It's easy to overlook a running back like Wayne Gallman because of his position.

After all, anything short of an Ezekiel Elliott these days doesn't get much in the way of consideration for the first round.

Even as a mid-round pick, though, Gallman should have a fruitful NFL career. Just ask Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, as Aaron Brenner of the Post & Courier shared:

Dabo Swinney on Clemson RB Wayne Gallman: "He is going to be a great NFL player. People don't know what they're getting out of him." — Aaron Brenner (@Aaron_Brenner) November 8, 2016

Swinney is a little biased, of course, but he's also not wrong.

Gallman is what NFL teams want in a committee back. He weighs in at 6'0" and 210 pounds and has posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons while averaging north of five yards per carry.

With a strong showing through the air when asked, Gallman looks like an every-down runner a team will find in the middle rounds. He'll fly up the depth chart in no time.

Before the draft journey, Gallman will play a key role in gashing Alabama's star-studded defense.

Statistics courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise specified. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.