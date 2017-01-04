Hall of Fame Class 2017: Breaking Down Each Candidate's Case and Chances

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Hall of Fame Class 2017: Breaking Down Each Candidate's Case and Chances
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images
885
Reads
6
Comments

The deadline for voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America to submit their 2017 Hall of Fame ballots was Dec. 31. In the interest of keeping us all in suspense, however, the results won't be announced until Friday.

In the meantime, here's a final look at this year's candidates, their HOF cases and the chances they'll punch a ticket to Cooperstown. 

We have some data to go on. First, there's past vote totals for players who have been on the ballot before. Second, and even more revealingly, there's the count of public ballots compiled by the indefatigable Ryan Thibodaux

This year's class is a fascinating one, populated by a number of borderline cases sure to spark debate, two titans of the steroid era who are gaining momentum and one worthy but long-spurned leadoff man on the verge of breaking through. 

Note that we're only discussing players who have a statistical shot at reaching the 75 percent threshold needed for induction based on the public count. Here's a list of some notable names who've been eliminated for this year, though all appear likely to get the 5 percent necessary to stay on the ballot with the exception of Lee Smith, who is in his final year of eligibility:

  • Jeff Kent, INF
  • Fred McGriff, 1B
  • Jorge Posada, C
  • Manny Ramirez, OF
  • Gary Sheffield, OF
  • Lee Smith, RHP
  • Sammy Sosa, OF
  • Billy Wagner, LHP
  • Larry Walker, OF 

Feel free to cast your votes in the comments and proceed when ready.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

College BB Newsletter

College Basketball

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.