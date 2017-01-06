2017 NFL Mock Draft: Top Prospects and 1st-Round Projections Before Playoffs

While 12 teams are preparing for the playoffs, 20 franchises have already turned their attention to the 2017 NFL draft.

Less than four months away from the three-day extravaganza in Philadelphia, we have a decent understanding of a given roster's needs. Free agency will change some rosters, but the upcoming class is full of future stars and promising role players.

While the first 20 picks are set in stone, postseason results will shape the remainder of the order. For now, the last 12 selections are ordered based on the final regular-season standings, which takes division titles into account.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) Mike Williams WR Clemson 6 New York Jets Quincy Wilson CB Florida 7 San Diego Chargers Cam Robinson OT Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Williams Edge Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams S LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett Edge Tennessee 12 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 14 Indianapolis Colts Reuben Foster LB Alabama 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) Leonard Fournette RB LSU 16 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 17 Washington Redskins Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 18 Tennessee Titans Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Ross WR Washington 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 22 Miami Dolphins Takkarist McKinley Edge UCLA 23 New York Giants Jabrill Peppers S Michigan 24 Oakland Raiders Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 25 Houston Texans Jaleel Johnson DT Iowa 26 Green Bay Packers Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson 27 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney G Indiana 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Teez Tabor CB Florida 29 Atlanta Falcons DeMarcus Walker DL Florida State 30 Kansas City Chiefs Sidney Jones CB Washington 31 Dallas Cowboys Charles Harris Edge Missouri 32 New England Patriots Taco Charlton DE Michigan Bleacher Report

Prospects to Monitor

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Last year, Deshaun Watson likely would've heard his name called No. 1 overall, but he wasn't eligible for the draft.

Although he's propelled Clemson to another appearance in the national title game, Watson's draft stock has dipped. Two contributing factors are his 17 interceptions and decreased rushing totals.

At this point, though, the criticism is reaching an unfair level.

Yes, Watson has weaknesses. He's prone to making a bad decision while throwing to the sideline, and Watson sometimes predetermines his target instead of recognizing post-snap coverage. His downfall is trying to fit a pass between too many defenders.

Contrary to a misguided thought, Watson has shown the ability to go through a progression. Clemson's offense is designed for him to throw the ball quickly—and that's partly to blame for predetermined throws—but he's not a "one read and run" quarterback. It's a function of the offense.

The 6'3", 215-pounder would benefit from some added bulk and must be more selective about the hits he seeks out at the NFL level. But there's no questioning Watson's desire to pick up extra yards.

Watson should remain safely in the first round. If both DeShone Kizer and Mitch Trubisky are selected early, Watson could land with the Buffalo Bills—assuming they part with Tyrod Taylor, as expected, not that it's smart—or the Cleveland Browns at No. 12 overall.

Otherwise, we could see another team trade back into the first round to snatch Watson.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

For the last three college football seasons, the overwhelming opinion has been that Leonard Fournette was the No. 1 running back.

Because of Dalvin Cook, don't be so certain.

Fournette is a rare talent at 6'1" and 235 pounds. In the open field, the LSU running back is an absolute wrecking ball. While Fournette will destroy a hopeful tackler in space and is a creator in that manner, he's typically not able to make that room for himself.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron's words backed up that assessment.

"Leonard was best when he cleared the line," Orgeron said, according to Ross Dellenger of The Advocate. "If you get Leonard cleared of the line of scrimmage, he was gone."

Cook, on the other hand, is adept at shaking a free-rushing defender, fulfilling the football adage of being his own blocker.

In three seasons at Florida State, Cook racked up 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 79 passes for 935 yards and two touchdowns. The junior has officially declared for the draft.

Cook would be a perfect fit with the Carolina Panthers, who must soon add a successor to Jonathan Stewart. The veteran will turn 30 years old in the offseason, and his contract expires after the 2017 campaign, according to Spotrac.

Like Florida State, the Panthers utilize a diverse running game. They have a good balance of handoffs from under center and shotgun as well as zone-read runs with quarterback Cam Newton.

Carolina would be wise to consider selecting Cook over Fournette.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.