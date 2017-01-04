San Francisco Giants' Top Free-Agent, Trade Targets Post-New Year

Signing All-Star closer Mark Melancon to a four-year, $62 million deal was a necessary move for the San Francisco Giants, but it was one that has seemingly limited the team's ability to improve the roster elsewhere.

"I don't think there's anything more to ask of ownership," general manager Bobby Evans said, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's more what I can do with what we have."

That's understandable for a team with one of the game's highest payrolls, but if the Giants are going to put an end to Los Angeles' run of four consecutive National League West crowns, they're going to have to plug holes in left field and at third base.

What follows is a look at five players, both free agents and trade acquisitions, that the Giants could reasonably target to fill those holes—assuming that ownership is willing to stretch the budget just a bit more than it already has.