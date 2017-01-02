Alshon Jeffery: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Bears WR's Future

Despite having a somewhat underwhelming 2016 season, Chicago Bears wideout Alshon Jeffery is one of the best pass-catchers on the free-agent market, so he'll have little trouble cashing in this winter.

Jeffery Comments on Possible Return to Bears

Monday, Jan. 2

On Monday, Jeffery indicated he intends to stay in the Windy City, per WGN Radio's Adam Hoge:

Alshon Jeffery: "2017 is going to be a different Chicago #Bears team."



Will he be on that team?



"I just answered the question, didn’t I?” — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 2, 2017

This came a day after Jeffery set a lofty goal for the Bears in 2017.

"I guarantee you we'll win the Super Bowl next year," he said, per ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson. "We had a lot of injuries. I don't think a team in the league had as much injuries as us."

While Jeffery may prefer to stay with the Bears, the interest will have to be mutual to get a deal done.

The Chicago Sun-Times' Adam L. Jahns wrote Sunday that the team may be wary of signing the 26-year-old to a long-term extension.

He missed seven games in 2015 due to injury and four games this year after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. In November, though, Dickerson reported Jeffery's suspension may not dissuade the Bears from re-signing him since it didn't speak to what could be persistent issue such as his health and durability.

Should Chicago still have questions over Jeffery's value, the team could use the franchise tag again, which The MMQB's Albert Breer estimated to be worth $15.7 million.

Cameron Meredith's emergence could be a factor in Jeffery's future with the Bears. In 14 games, Meredith caught 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns. If Jeffery left, then Chicago wouldn't have to look far to find his replacement.

Given Jeffery's willingness to stay in Chicago, coupled with Kevin White's continued injury problems, it appears more likely than not the Bears will keep the 2013 Pro Bowler through at least 2017.