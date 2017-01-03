MLB Trade Ideas Based on Offseason Week 10 News, Rumors and Speculation

Unlike the rest of the baseball universe, MLB's rumor mill doesn't get time off to partake in New Year's Eve festivities. There are no parties or concerts; no hanging out in New York's Time Square to watch former pop sensations suffer embarrassing "technical difficulties."

While the first week of a New Year is too early to proclaim that MLB teams still looking to improve their rosters are facing difficulties of their own in that regard, the clock has officially begun to tick. With just over six weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, time is not on their side.

As luck would have it, there are still a slew of notable names who remain available on the free-agent market and some clubs that remain open for business on the trade front. The opportunity to improve remains alive. What follows is a look at four trades that would help teams do just that.

Keep in mind these proposed deals are only ideas and speculation. Unless otherwise noted, there's no indication any of them have been discussed.

