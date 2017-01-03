MLB Trade Ideas Based on Offseason Week 10 News, Rumors and Speculation

Detroit Gets: OF Aaron Altherr and C Andrew Knapp

Philadelphia Gets: OF J.D. Martinez

Rumor/Speculation

Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com speculates that Philadelphia and Detroit could revisit a potential deal involving Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported last month that the two sides had discussed a potential swap.

Why It Makes Sense For the Phillies

Adding J.D. Martinez to play right field would give manager Pete Mackanin the second experienced bat he wants while satisfying general manager Matt Klentak's desire to not serve as a long-term obstacle for any of the team's outfield prospects.

That said, Martinez is entering his age-29 season and is still young enough to be a part of Philadelphia's future. The team would essentially get half a season to see whether there's a mutual fit before deciding whether to flip him elsewhere at the non-waiver trade deadline or try and work out an extension.

His right-handed power seems like an ideal fit for Citizens Bank Park, and his presence would make it less likely that the Phillies might rush outfield prospects Dylan Cozens and Nick Williams, who need more development time, to the show.

Giving up a catching prospect like Andrew Knapp in a deal for a potential one-year rental isn't ideal, but the Phillies can turn to a veteran journeyman, like non-roster invitee Bryan Holaday, to serve as Cameron Rupp's backup until Jorge Alfaro is ready to take the reins as the team's starter.

Why It Makes Sense For the Tigers

Knapp gives Detroit its possible catcher of the future and immediate competition for James McCann, who has been underwhelming since taking over the catching duties in 2015. A solid defender and game-caller, the 25-year-old switch-hitter has the potential to hit for both average and power.

Aaron Altherr has struggled to produce at the plate over parts of three big league seasons, but the 25-year-old has untapped power and speed that could finally come out with a change of scenery. He's got the defensive chops to play center field but the arm strength to handle a corner outfield spot.

The Tigers also shed Martinez's $11.75 million 2017 salary from its books. While that alone won't get the club under the luxury tax threshold, it does move them closer to that goal.