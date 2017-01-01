Jarran Reed Involved in Skirmish with Frank Clark After Being Ejected vs. 49ers

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed got into a confrontation with teammate Frank Clark shortly after being ejected in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The rookie was disqualified from the Week 17 game after picking up a personal foul after an extra point, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Courtney Fallon of NFL Network described the ensuing reaction:

Tony Corrente & Co. ejects #Seahawks DT Jarrad Reed. As he walks off the field, Reed and teammate Frank Clark had to be separated. — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) January 2, 2017

Reed's first altercation came with 49ers lineman Mike Purcell, which led to his ejection. The incident with Clark came on his way off the field.

The 24-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft and has made a big impact on the Seattle defense. He appeared in all but one game this season and eventually earned a spot in the starting lineup.

Including his two tackles Sunday, Reed finished the year with 34, plus 1.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Clark has had a bit of a breakout second season with the Seahawks, tallying 10 sacks on the year including his one against the 49ers.

It's clear Seattle will need both players at their best in order to contend for a Super Bowl. However, fighting among teammates is rarely a good sign heading into the postseason.

With the Seahawks' 25-23 win over San Francisco, the team clinched the No. 3 seed in the NFC and will host the last wild-card team in the first round of the playoffs.