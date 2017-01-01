Super Bowl 2017: Initial Vegas Odds Following Week 17

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The 2016 NFL regular season is officially wrapped. And all eyes are on the playoffs and Super Bowl LI.

With the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both missing out on the postseason, we're guaranteed new representatives in the big game, but the favorites are certainly familiar.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are as much in the picture as ever. And America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, are back in contention after a bit of a hiatus.

Their odds at winning the title, as well as every other playoff team's, are featured below:

Super Bowl Odds Team Odds Patriots +190 Cowboys +325 Steelers +800 Packers +900 Chiefs +1200 Falcons +1200 Seahawks +1200 Giants +1400 Raiders +3300 Texans +5000 Lions +5000 Dolphins +6600 OddsShark.com

New England Patriots: +190

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Patriots enter the postseason as an understandable favorite to win the Super Bowl, thanks in large part to Brady's incredible quarterback play.

Only in Boston recapped the historic season:

Tom Brady's Season:



11-1



291-432 (67.4%)



3554 yards



28 TDs



2 INTs



112.2 rating



12 games



#1 seed



39 years old



Is that good?#MVP pic.twitter.com/N1tmlhi12t — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 1, 2017

Following a three-touchdown, zero-interception performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, Brady finished the season with a few records.

Per the broadcast on CBS, Brady was the first quarterback to start seven games on the road without throwing an interception. He also posted the best touchdown-to-interception ratio of all time by finishing with 28 scoring throws and only two picks.

Combine that with the prolific running game spearheaded by LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns this season, and it's tough to imagine anyone stopping this attack.

Dallas Cowboys: +325

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Led by rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys are officially back and looking like real Super Bowl contenders for the first time in years.

The poise and production both have shown as leaders is remarkable for rookies and has made them legitimate MVP candidates.

For Prescott, steady consistent play led to one of the best seasons for a rookie quarterback in NFL history, per SportsCenter:

With his 13th win, Dak Prescott ties Ben Roethlisberger's rookie-record for most wins in a season. pic.twitter.com/Z8TGqxvBgO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2016

It also secured a piece of Cowboys history, per Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News:

Dak Prescott posted a passer rating over 100 for the 11th time this season. That's a new Cowboys record. Tony Romo did it 10 times twice — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 27, 2016

As for Elliott, he not only led all rookies in rushing yards and touchdowns, he was third and second, respectively, among rookies in those categories all-time.

Runs like this one shared by NFL following Week 16 show why he was one of the most electrifying players all season:

The Cowboys are obviously about more than Prescott and Elliott (the offensive line deserves tons of credit), but those two are the engine. And that engine is humming.

Pittsburgh Steelers: +800

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't enter the postseason as the favorites to win a title, but Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell make them a decent dark-horse pick.

With Roethlisberger, it's all about the experience. He has 17 postseason starts and two Super Bowl rings already to his name.

His running back, Bell, racked up 1,884 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns despite appearing in only 12 games.

And then there's Brown, who had 106 receptions, 1,284 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016.

With that trio lining up on offense, it's easy to see the Steelers surprising a few teams with their high-powered attack.