Protesters Hang from US Bank Stadium Rafters to Protest Dakota Access Pipeline

During the Minnesota Vikings' Week 17 home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, protesters hung a sign from the rafters at U.S. Bank Stadium in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

David McCoy of WCCO in Minneapolis shared a photo of the banner and demonstrators:

Some people just climbed a massive beam in US Bank Stadium and dropped a banner. #vikings pic.twitter.com/AO5mrbI8LL — David McCoy (@DavidMcCoyWCCO) January 1, 2017

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press provided another shot of the sign and protesters:

Another banner photo pic.twitter.com/QIWvbx99AX — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 1, 2017

The protest was specifically aimed at U.S. Bank to withdraw its support from the pipeline because of the notion that the project violates treaty rights with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as well as poses environmental threats, via a news release shared by Matt Vensel of the Star Tribune:

Was just emailed this press release about the protest at US Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kQ4lxA1hOl — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) January 1, 2017

According to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, the protesters took phone calls in the middle of their demonstration:

You cannot make this up. These guys are doing interviews while hanging from the US Bank Stadium rafters. https://t.co/nOMZFi9a3M — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 1, 2017

Protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline have been commonplace across the country in recent months, and they even led to the decision to reroute the pipeline, per CNN.

The project was supposed to have been completed Jan. 1, but delays have pushed the deadline back and led to issues in securing needed investments, according to Sam Levin and Julia Carrie Wong of the Guardian.

