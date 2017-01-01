Protesters Hang from US Bank Stadium Rafters to Protest Dakota Access Pipeline

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Protesters Hang from US Bank Stadium Rafters to Protest Dakota Access Pipeline
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
8.7K
Reads
9
Comments

During the Minnesota Vikings' Week 17 home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, protesters hung a sign from the rafters at U.S. Bank Stadium in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

David McCoy of WCCO in Minneapolis shared a photo of the banner and demonstrators:

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press provided another shot of the sign and protesters:

The protest was specifically aimed at U.S. Bank to withdraw its support from the pipeline because of the notion that the project violates treaty rights with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as well as poses environmental threats, via a news release shared by Matt Vensel of the Star Tribune:

According to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, the protesters took phone calls in the middle of their demonstration:

Protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline have been commonplace across the country in recent months, and they even led to the decision to reroute the pipeline, per CNN.

The project was supposed to have been completed Jan. 1, but delays have pushed the deadline back and led to issues in securing needed investments, according to Sam Levin and Julia Carrie Wong of the Guardian.

    

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.