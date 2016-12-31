Week 17 NFL Picks: Predictions, Odds and Over/Under Tips for Season Finales

Week 17 allows bettors the chance to go out with a bang.

As usual, the NFL saves its best for last with some of the league's best divisional rivalries getting an end-of-season send-off.

The NFL couldn't predict this year's playoff scenarios would be some of the most boring in recent memory. Bettors can't complain, though, as so many teams sitting in great playoff position means predictable cases of teams resting starters.

With franchises sitting notable stars and some out of the playoff hunt ready to just show up and call it a year before a relaxing offseason, there are plenty of lines for bettors to exploit.

Let's finish the year on a high note by running through one of the easier weeks of the year.

NFL Week 17 Odds

Matchup Spread O/U Predicted Winner Dallas at Philadelphia PHI -5.5 43 DAL 24-20 Cleveland at Pittsburgh PIT -5.5 42.5 PIT 28-20 Buffalo at NY Jets BUF -3.5 42 BUF 23-20 Jacksonville at Indianapolis IND -4.5 47 IND 30-24 New England at Miami NE -9 44.5 NE 27-20 Chicago at Minnesota MIN -6 43 CHI 20-17 Houston at Tennessee TEN -4 40.5 HOU 23-17 Baltimore at Cincinnati BAL -1 41.5 BAL 26-23 Carolina at Tampa Bay TB -3.5 46 TB 27-24 NY Giants at Washington WAS -7.5 45 WAS 34-28 New Orleans at Atlanta ATL -7.5 56.5 ATL 35-30 Arizona at Los Angeles ARI -6.5 40.5 LA 23-20 Oakland at Denver DEN -1.5 40.5 OAK 24-23 Seattle at San Francisco SEA -9.5 43 SEA 27-14 Kansas City at San Diego KC -4.5 45 KC 24-17 Green Bay at Detroit GB -3 49.5 GB 28-24 OddsShark; author's projections

New England (-9) at Miami

This is a funny game with a funny line because some bettors might wonder if the New England Patriots could beat the Miami Dolphins with backups.

One problem—they already have. Back in Week 2 with Jimmy Garoppolo under center while Tom Brady served his suspension, the Patriots took a 31-24 victory behind the backup's three touchdown passes. Ryan Tannehill threw a pair of scores and interceptions while leading the Dolphins in rushing with 35 yards.

Yes, much has changed since then, but keep in mind the Patriots don't have a good reason to rest starters anyway, not with home-field advantage at stake.

This means the hobbled Dolphins must deal with New England's full force. Hobbled, because the team will have backup Matt Moore under center. He's thrown six touchdowns against two interceptions, but asking him to spar with Brady is quite different than beating up on the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Even worse for the Dolphins, Moore might not have starting running back Jay Ajayi to lean on, seeing as he is listed as questionable. Maybe Ajayi plays, but bettors have to think the Dolphins won't risk him too much when they need him fully healthy for the playoffs.

Look, Brady has thrown for 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions since his return. If Garoppolo made such headway against this Miami Dolphins defense, so too can Brady while the opposing offense sputters.

Prediction: Patriots 27-20

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-3.5)

Bettors have been down this road before.

Back in Week 5, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road and took down the Carolina Panthers, 17-14. There, the visitors took advantage of the opposition trotting out Derek Anderson, picking him off twice while Cam Newton recovered from an injury.

This sounds like the Panthers will fare better this time around, but context is important—Newton's return never made much of a difference, not as the team went on to post a 6-9 record. And the win for Tampa Bay came before the team morphed into a serious playoff contender later in the season, winning five games in a row while taking down teams such as the Seattle Seahawks and even winning at the Kansas City Chiefs.

To be fair, Tampa Bay has since come unraveled, losing in Dallas and New Orleans over a brutal stretch, but that shouldn't be much of a sticking point for bettors. As defensive tackle Gerald McCoy noted, the Buccaneers are on the hunt to finish the year with a winning record.

"(You want) a positive taste. You never want to end the season with that bad taste," McCoy said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "We can build off this. ... Carolina doesn't care what we have at stake. They want to come in and beat us."

McCoy's defense only permits 23.5 points per game, which figures to mean much against an offense that has been held to 20 or fewer points seven times this year. Over his past three games, Newton hasn't been able to propel the Panthers, throwing four touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Panthers have won just two games on the road this year, so Newton and Co. marching into Tampa Bay to steal a win doesn't seem likely. Look for the Buccaneers to pull away late.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27-24

Kansas City (-4.5) at San Diego

Bettors have traveled this path before as well.

The Chiefs beat the San Diego Chargers in Week 1, 33-27 after overtime. It doesn't sound like much, but the eventual winner stormed back from down 17 points.

Much has changed since, and it sure doesn't favor the Chargers. The Chiefs have gone on to secure a spot in the playoffs, while the Chargers have won five games and have notables such as Danny Woodhead, Keenan Allen, Jason Verrett and many others on injured reserve.

Maybe this outlook would go differently if the Chiefs were resting starters, but the team has a first-round bye at stake if they can win the AFC West.

This means the team that has won four of its last five to close the season will be a full go. It has been an impressive streak, too, as the Chiefs have tallied wins against playoff contenders such as Denver twice, Atlanta and Oakland.

Though a drastic change in tone, there is no other way to put it: The Chargers, by comparison, have lost four in a row, including giving up the first win to the Cleveland Browns all year. Sunday, lead back Melvin Gordon—the only factor capable of keeping San Diego from a one-dimensional attack—won't play, per Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

It's a miracle the line here isn't bigger, especially because San Diego's last "home" game seemingly had more visiting fans than home supporters as the team prepares for a potential move and puts a putrid product on the field.

The Chiefs and a defense allowing just 18.9 points per game won't have any problems swatting away the Chargers to close the year before heading to the postseason. Bettors should act accordingly.

Prediction: Chiefs 24-17

