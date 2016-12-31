NFL Predictions Week 17: Odds Projections, Fantasy Stars to Target and More

Week 17 means the end of fantasy football until next fall, while the picks out of Las Vegas see the field drastically reduced as the playoffs begin.

In other words, it is a good time for bettors to build a bankroll for the future and fantasy owners to go out on top—or at least on a positive note.

From a scheduling standpoint, the farewell slate doesn't pull any punches, either. The only one throwing possible wrinkles into the situation are coaches who sit or reduce the playing time of star players ahead of the playoffs.

Bettors and owners have to take the good with the bad, though. Below we'll navigate both worlds before things get underway.

NFL Week 17 Odds

Matchup Spread O/U Predicted Winner Dallas at Philadelphia PHI -4 42.5 DAL 24-20 Cleveland at Pittsburgh PIT -6 44 PIT 28-20 Buffalo at NY Jets BUF -3.5 44 BUF 23-20 Jacksonville at Indianapolis IND -4.5 47 IND 30-24 New England at Miami NE -10 44.5 NE 27-20 Chicago at Minnesota MIN -6 41 CHI 20-17 Houston at Tennessee TEN -3 40 HOU 23-17 Baltimore at Cincinnati BAL -1 41 BAL 26-23 Carolina at Tampa Bay TB -4 46.5 TB 27-24 NY Giants at Washington WAS -7.5 44 WAS 34-28 New Orleans at Atlanta ATL -7 56 ATL 35-30 Arizona at Los Angeles ARI -6.5 41 LA 23-20 Oakland at Denver DEN -2 40.5 OAK 24-23 Seattle at San Francisco SEA -10 43 SEA 27-14 Kansas City at San Diego KC -4.5 45 KC 24-17 Green Bay at Detroit GB -3.5 46.5 GB 28-24 OddsShark; author's projections

Fantasy Stars to Target

Drew Brees, QB, NO (at ATL)

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Picking a fantasy quarterback star to target in Week 17 isn't easy. Said quarterback needs to have something to play for or nothing much at all.

While it looks like guys with assurances such as Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady might have little playing time in Week 17, if any, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints figures to see plenty.

After all, Brees' 7-8 Saints aren't going anywhere. Owners who roll with him, though, will—the Atlanta Falcons represent one of his best matchups of the year. Those Falcons permit the second-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average this year, with five signal-callers hitting 25 or more against the unit.

It just so happens Brees was one of those quarterbacks in Week 3, when he casually dropped three touchdowns and 25 points on the Falcons. It was one of 10 outings the star quarterback had of 20 or more points on the year.

The fun thing about Brees against the Falcons is if the Saints fall behind, they'll keep passing. Ditto if the team pulls ahead.

DeAngelo Williams, RB, PIT (vs. CLE)

Jared Wickerham/Associated Press

The same conundrum faces fantasy owners scrambling for production at running back.

Unlike quarterback, though, the handcuff play is usually the strong way to go—hence Week 17 looking like the DeAngelo Williams show.

With Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirming Le'Veon Bell will sit, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the veteran backup will step into the fold and will see a full workload against a Cleveland Browns defense coughing up the second-most points to backs on average.

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler hinted, Williams should see a hefty work rate as he gets back into the swing of things:

Don't be surprised if DeAngelo Williams gets some healthy run this week -- playoff tuneup after missing time. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 29, 2016

Williams, of course, is the guy who filled in for Bell to start the year and hit outings of 28 and 18 points. He hasn't seen much usage the rest of the way for obvious reasons, but a full workload should do wonders for owners.

After all, the Browns have allowed nine opposing backfields to hit 20 or more points this year, and over the last three outings alone, they have surrendered four rushing touchdowns to backs.

In a run-first affair to get the rest of the starters through a game quickly and healthy, Williams will have a monster day.

Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA (at SF)

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Doug Baldwin owners should thank the football gods the Seattle Seahawks still have to fight for playoff seeding in Week 17.

This means Baldwin gets a chance to romp all over the San Francisco 49ers, which shouldn't be too difficult to do when the unit manages to allow the fifth-most points on average to wideouts.

Baldwin knows a thing or two about this considering he thumped San Francisco to the tune of eight catches, 164 yards, one score and 22 points back in Week 3.

Also keep in mind the Seahawks lost wideout Tyler Lockett last time out, which played a big part in Baldwin erupting for 23 points on 13 grabs for 171 yards and a score. Heck, don't forget he has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games as the offense gears up for the playoffs.

With the Seahawks having something to play for, Baldwin is easily the top target on the offense in a great matchup, something bettors will surely love.

Dennis Pitta, TE, BAL (at CIN)

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Tight end is a soft position in Week 17 from a matchup standpoint, though Dennis Pitta of the Baltimore Ravens might just save the day.

Pitta has only hit double digits twice this year, though the good news is he still sees plenty of targets. At 103, he ranks second, behind only Mike Wallace, in the category.

This means Pitta's ceiling takes a dramatic spike in good matchups, which he has to close the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. The once-proud defense has surrendered the fourth-most points to tight ends this year.

With six or more catches in seven games this season, Pitta boasts a strong floor against the Bengals. It is Cincinnati's ability to let tight ends hurt them in the red zone, though, that should have owners flocking to Pitta.

