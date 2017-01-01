2017 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 17

Let the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks worry about the playoffs—the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL's worst teams already have their eyes trained on the upcoming draft.

The next franchise quarterback or game plan-altering defensive lineman could be right around the corner, and the teams atop the draft board will spend the next few months scouting talents such as Texas A&M's Myles Garrett and North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky.

With that in mind, here is a look at the draft order at the conclusion of the regular season. The order is per Luke Easterling of Draft Wire, who noted that the top 20 picks are set, and playoff seeding determines the rest.

2017 NFL Draft Order (As of Jan. 1) Pick Team Record 1 Cleveland Browns 1-15 2 San Francisco 49ers 2-14 3 Chicago Bears 3-13 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-13 5 Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams) 4-12 (Rams) 6 New York Jets 5-11 7 San Diego Chargers 5-11 8 Carolina Panthers 6-10 9 Cincinnati Bengals 6-9-1 10 Buffalo Bills 7-9 11 New Orleans Saints 7-9 12 Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles) 7-9 (Eagles) 13 Arizona Cardinals 7-8-1 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)* 8-8 (Vikings) 15 Indianapolis Colts* 8-8 16 Baltimore Ravens 8-8 17 Washington 8-7-1 18 Tennessee Titans 9-7 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-7 20 Denver Broncos 9-7 21 Detroit Lions 9-7 22 Miami Dolphins 10-6 23 New York Giants 11-5 24 Oakland Raiders 12-4 25 Houston Texans 9-7 26 Green Bay Packers 10-6 27 Seattle Seahawks 10-5-1 28 Atlanta Falcons 11-5 29 Pittsburgh Steelers 11-5 30 Kansas City Chiefs 12-4 31 Dallas Cowboys 13-3 32 New England Patriots 14-2 *coin flip

Contenders for the No. 1 Pick

Myles Garrett, DL, Texas A&M

Many of the early picks will come down to whether the Browns, San Francisco 49ers and others want to risk their future on one of the potential quarterback draftees at the top of the first round. Signal-callers Trubisky, DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame) and Deshaun Watson (Clemson) are all potential top picks, but there is also an inherent risk with putting the future of the franchise in a youngster's hands.

That leaves Garrett as a difference-making defensive lineman who has the ceiling to put up double-digit sack totals every season of his NFL career.

According to Sports-Reference.com, he tallied 31 sacks in three collegiate seasons, including 11 in 2014 and 11.5 in 2015. He also forced seven fumbles and notched 47 tackles for loss despite consistently drawing double-teams from the opposition.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com illustrated why Garrett could be the No. 1 pick in the draft:

Garrett's burst off the snap sets up his entire portfolio as a pass rusher. Tackles that are slow out of their stance have no chance against Garrett's twitchy upfield charge and corner-turning ability. ... Garrett has a devastating spin move that tackles have little-to-no chance of recovering from. Garrett has enough power to fight through redirect blocks and corner the edge at sharp angles.

Defensive lineman Joey Bosa was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft, and he finished the season with 10.5 sacks in just 12 games for the San Diego Chargers. Teams could look at Bosa's game-changing production as a rookie and see a blueprint for Garrett, making them more likely to pull the trigger in the first couple of picks.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

North Carolina's Trubisky burst onto the scene during the 2016 season after he threw for just 555 yards and six touchdowns with limited chances in 2015.

He tallied 3,748 passing yards, 30 touchdown throws and just six interceptions in the 2016 season and led the Tar Heels to a Sun Bowl berth.

While North Carolina didn't play Florida State or Clemson, Trubisky still produced in marquee games against Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. He notched 453 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Panthers and 405 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Seminoles.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report listed Trubisky as the top-rated quarterback on his big board, and Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com cited multiple sources who said the Cleveland Browns "are very high" on the North Carolina signal-caller.

"They love him," an NFL evaluator for a different team said, per La Canfora. "Trust me, they love him."

Trubisky has the arm strength to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball downfield and was also a solid runner this season with 308 yards and five scores on the ground. He can use that running skill to elude pass-rushers in the pocket at the next level, especially if he is placed in a rebuilding situation with Cleveland or San Francisco.

The Browns have been looking for stability under center for years, and Trubisky may be the answer.

Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

Much like Garrett, Alabama's Jonathan Allen is an answer for those teams atop the NFL draft board that would like to go in a different direction than quarterback.

He was the standout player on a defense that is absolutely loaded with them, and Miller ranked him as the most NFL-ready defensive lineman, best 3-4 defensive end, best 3-technique defensive lineman and best pass-rusher available in the 2017 draft.

According to Sports-Reference.com, Allen tallied 9.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss this season after posting 12 and 14.5, respectively, in the 2015 campaign.

Zierlein pointed to Allen's ability to get to the quarterback from the inside or outside and praised his run defense as well: "He's usually very quick to diagnose where the play is headed and has the plus athleticism to chase the ball-carrier down."

Allen is a three-down lineman who can stay on the field in rushing and passing situations and is versatile enough to play on the outside or inside. He is the type of difference-maker who can contend for Rookie of the Year on the defensive side if put in an ideal situation.