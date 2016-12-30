Updating the Hottest Questions Remaining in the 2016-17 MLB Offseason

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
In 2015, then-Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista smashed 40 homers and 114 RBI and led the American League with 110 walks. A year removed, now a free agent, interest in the right-handed power hitter is far less than was expected.
So much so that Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported that the 36-year-old outfielder/designated hitter is considering signing a one-year deal.
That’s a drastic switch from the public position he took in spring training, telling reporters that he would not offer the Blue Jays a hometown discount. And that has caused Toronto to re-engage in talks to re-sign Bautista, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.
Bautista has several factors working against him that have damaged his value, most notably his age. Most teams are looking for more long-term answers in the middle of their lineups, and Bautista’s initial contract demands may have mirrored those of younger hitters with a similar profile.
Also, over the past two seasons, Bautista has been outlandish on the field. Though he was a model teammate in Toronto, antics such as his famed bat flip in the 2015 American League Division Series have rubbed certain teams the wrong way.
The Baltimore Orioles, for one, removed themselves from the Bautista sweepstakes because of how he is perceived, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. Naturally, that lessened the market for him, thus causing a decrease in demand.