Updating the Hottest Questions Remaining in the 2016-17 MLB Offseason

For the most part, there’s little opportunity left for teams to greatly impact their respective rosters. That means it’s now an appropriate time to handicap the 2017 MLB season.

The Chicago Cubs should be the favorites to win the World Series again. But the randomness of baseball allows for upsets, and there are a handful of talented National League teams capable of beating the Cubs in a playoff series.

But who among them might be most equipped? Expect that to be the San Francisco Giants, whose signing of closer Mark Melancon may end up as the most impactful of this offseason.

Given that the Giants blew two saves in the 2016 National League Division Series—including one in that decisive Game 4—it seems only natural that they would be able to give the Cubs an even tougher challenge in 2017 now that they have one of the best closers in baseball over the last three seasons.

Teamed with the starting tandem of Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto, the Giants now have a pitching staff capable of shutting down any team—and here’s the key part—at any time in the game.