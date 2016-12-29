Gates Could Tie Tony Gonzalez for Most Tight End Receiving Touchdowns Sunday

San Diego Chargers veteran tight end Antonio Gates needs to catch just one touchdown pass in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs to tie Tony Gonzalez for the most among tight ends, per Pro-Football-Reference.com.

The pass-catcher, in his 14th season, has just 493 receiving yards heading into Week 17, putting him on pace for his lowest total since his rookie season in 2003. Gates has still managed to reach the end zone six times and has caught 48 balls, neither of which would represent career lows (even when excluding his rookie season) if he nabs more than one pass Sunday.

Gates has totaled 110 career touchdown receptions, sitting seventh on the all-time list regardless of position. Two touchdown receptions Sunday would move him past Gonzalez on that list, but he remains well behind Marvin Harrison (128) for fifth overall.

Even if Gates doesn't score in Sunday's contest, he recently mentioned a desire to return for another NFL campaign in 2017, per the Chargers' official website. The 36-year-old cited the team's lackluster 2016 season as a factor in his decision.

Should he ultimately play in 2017, it would be the last of a two-year contract he inked with the Chargers prior to this season and potentially his last in the NFL.