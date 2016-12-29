Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds, Analysis, NFL Pick

Minnesota was on a 5-2 run in its rivalry with Chicago, both straight up and against the spread, but the Bears upset the Vikings in the first meeting between the teams this season back on Halloween. Minnesota and Chicago will end disappointing campaigns when they meet Sunday in Minneapolis.

Point spread: The Vikings opened as 6.5-point favorites. The total was 40 early in the week.

OddsShark computer pick: Vikings 25.8, Bears 19.0 (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bears can cover the spread

A 3-12 team lugging a three-game losing streak into a season finale would usually be a tough case to make.

However, before last week's loss to Washington, the Bears had actually covered five spreads in a row. It started with a tough loss at the playoff-bound Giants, then continued with a back-door cover against Tennessee, a win over San Francisco, a tough loss at Detroit and a great come-from-behind cover against Green Bay.

Chicago fell down 17-0 to the Redskins last week, pulled within 24-14 but faded from there, as quarterback Matt Barkley threw five interceptions.

Still, the Bears are now 4-1 ATS since Barkley took over as the starter. In fact, Chicago is plus-28 yards per game over its last eight games.

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

There's no getting around it: Minnesota's is a tough case to make at the moment. Since a 5-0 start to this season, the Vikings have lost eight of their last 10 after falling at Green Bay last week 38-25.

Minnesota only trailed the Packers 21-13 shortly before halftime and had the ball at the Green Bay 41-yard line. But quarterback Sam Bradford lost a fumble, and the Packers went right down and scored, basically putting the game away.

The Vikings actually out-gained Green Bay on the day 446-348, as Bradford threw for 382 yards, while the Minnesota defense limited Green Bay to 40 yards on the ground. But two lost fumbles led directly to Packers touchdowns.

The Vikings have out-gained three of their last four opponents, including NFC East champion Dallas.

Smart pick

The Vikings are shooting for a .500 finish, while the Bears are looking for a good performance that might carry over into next year.

Minnesota had to deal with a story of a near-mutiny on defense in last week's game, and while that incident was blown out of proportion, it didn't help. Also, Chicago outplayed the Vikings in that meeting earlier this season. The smart money here for those who gamble online bets the Bears, plus the points.

Betting trends

The total has gone under in five of the Bears' last six games against the Vikings.

The Bears are 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS in their last four games on the road against the Vikings.

The Vikings are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

