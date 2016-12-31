NFL Draft 2017: Updated Mock Draft Before Regular-Season Finales

Although there is still plenty left to be decided during the 2016 season, many eyes are already on the 2017 NFL draft, as the majority of the league's teams have been eliminated from contention ahead of Week 17.

Declarations are still filtering in, but the 2017 class appears stacked with talent on both sides of the ball, and the depth of the player pool should give every team with a first-round pick the opportunity to improve significantly entering the 2017 campaign.

With the offseason quickly approaching, here is a full first-round mock draft along with further analysis regarding some of the top potential steals to be had in the opening round.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Pick Team Player 1 Cleveland Browns Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama 2 San Francisco 49ers Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan 5 Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 6 New York Jets Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama 9 Carolina Panthers Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 10 Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 11 Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 12 Buffalo Bills John Ross, WR, Washington 13 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 14 Indianapolis Colts Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 16 Tennessee Titans JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC 17 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn 19 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 20 Washington Redskins Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 22 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 23 Green Bay Packers Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 24 Seattle Seahawks Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 25 Miami Dolphins Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 26 Atlanta Falcons Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 27 New York Giants Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Kansas City Chiefs DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 30 Oakland Raiders Desmond King, CB, Iowa 31 New England Patriots Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 32 Dallas Cowboys Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma Mock Draft

Breaking Down Biggest Potential Steals

Dalvin Cook (Baltimore Ravens)

Much of the hype from a running back perspective will be centered on the LSU Tigers' Leonard Fournette entering the draft, but Florida State Seminoles star Dalvin Cook has a chance to be the best back in the entire class and one of the NFL's best at his position as well.

Cook is coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 1,600 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns, and he will enter the NFL as FSU's all-time leading rusher.

He also made significant strides as a pass-catcher in 2016 with 30 receptions for 426 yards, making him the type of dual-threat option out of the backfield that teams are always looking for.

Cook's game is so multifaceted and dangerous to opposing defenses that Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow paid him the ultimate compliment, according to Corey Clark of the Tallahassee Democrat:

Michigan's Ryan Glasgow on Dalvin Cook: "I’d venture to say he's probably the best running back I’ve watched on film in college." — Corey Clark/TDO.com (@Corey_Clark) December 28, 2016

Also, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown admitted Cook is essentially a defensive coach's worst nightmare, per Andrew Miller of Tomahawk Nation:

"Every time four (Dalvin Cook) gets his hands on the ball, I can’t breathe. I’m 61-years old and I just (hyperventilates)." -UM DC Don Brown — Andrew Miller (@Andrew_Miller36) December 28, 2016

Several teams would benefit from Cook's services, but the Baltimore Ravens are a natural fit at No. 17.

Baltimore boasts a strong defense and has its franchise quarterback in Joe Flacco, but the running game was an issue in 2016, as it cycled through multiple options at the position.

Both Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon showed flashes of brilliance, but neither appears to be a true workhorse in the same vein as Cook.

The Ravens have a good-enough defense to potentially contend in 2017, and adding a stud running back to help with offensive ball control could make the defense even more effective.

Cook would help immensely in that regard and could prove to be the best player in the entire draft despite possibly lasting until No. 17.

Adoree' Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

One of 2016's biggest snubs in terms of Heisman Trophy consideration may have been USC Trojans cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but the versatile star has a chance to establish himself as a first-round pick in 2017.

Jackson enjoyed his best year yet from a defensive perspective, as he set career highs with 51 tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions.

Although he could still use some seasoning as a cover corner, his skills are off the charts, and he would be a good fit for a Pittsburgh Steelers team that has struggled to find answers at the position.

While 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns could soon be a regular starter, another cornerback option is a must with William Gay aging and Ross Cockrell playing at only an average level.

Jackson would not only fill that need, but he would also provide a dynamic presence in the return game.

He racked up four return touchdowns in 2016 and has a total of eight in three years at USC, making him one of the most-prolific return men to enter the draft in years.

According to Jeff Miller of the Orange County Register, Jackson has big-play aspirations and belief every time he gets a chance to return the football on kicks or punts: "I think every returner has the feeling that this could be the moment to change the game and take it to the house. I feel like if I touch the ball, I should be able to make something happen every time."

The Steelers are in the middle of the pack when it comes to kick and punt returns, but Jackson could change that and be the game-changer in the return game they thought they were getting when they selected Dri Archer in 2014.

Jackson also owns six career receiving touchdowns, which means he could be a gadget player on a Steelers offense that is already highly potent.

As a player who is capable of doing a little bit of everything, Jackson would provide Pittsburgh with plenty of bang for its buck at No. 28.

Dede Westbrook (Dallas Cowboys)

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Dede Westbrook developed into arguably the most dynamic playmaker in college football in 2016, but he seemingly isn't getting much attention entering draft season.

Several pass-catchers are more highly regarded as pro prospects than Westbrook, but it is difficult to ignore the numbers the Heisman Trophy finalist put up.

Westbrook reeled in 74 receptions for 1,465 yards and 16 touchdowns and averaged nearly 20 yards per catch. He also returned a punt for a touchdown to further emphasize how dangerous he is in the open field.

As evidenced by this stat courtesy of Oklahoma assistant athletic director Mike Houck, Westbrook was a threat to score from anywhere on the field:

Dede Westbrook’s 16 receiving TDs have avg'ed 48.8 yards; highest avg. the last 21 years among FBS players with at least 12 TDs in a season. — Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) December 4, 2016

Most NFL teams could use a deep threat of Westbrook's caliber, but he would be an especially good option for the Dallas Cowboys at No. 32.

There is no question Dallas could use some more assets on defense, but Westbrook may be the one missing ingredient to take the offense to another level.

The Cowboys' running game is great, which should open up play-action possibilities for quarterback Dak Prescott down the field.

Dez Bryant is capable of serving in that role, but he is more of a do-everything receiver, whereas Westbrook is a pure burner.

Terrance Williams has been a disappointment as the deep threat, so Dallas would be wise to replace him with Westbrook and ensure Dallas' offense is without a weakness.

