NFL Draft 2017: Latest Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

The 2017 NFL draft is four months away. We haven't even begun sniffing the crazy season, where 40-yard-dash times and answers to abstract psychological questions become as important at what shows up on film.

We're still in a stage of relative normalcy. Guys are participating in bowl games—OK, some guys are—as one final shot to impress NFL scouts, while the rest of us sit on our hands and wait for the order to be finalized.

Ten of the NFL's 12 playoff spots have already been determined, and an 11th will go to the winner of the NFC North. There's not all that much left to decide. So with that in mind, here's a quick look at the latest order heading into Week 17.

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 6 New York Jets Tim Williams LB Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 8 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 9 Carolina Panthers Mike Williams WR Clemson 10 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 11 Arizona Cardinals Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 12 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster LB Alabama 13 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 14 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 16 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 17 Baltimore Ravens Charles Harris DE Missouri 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 19 Denver Broncos Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 20 Washington JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 21 Houston Texans Carl Lawson LB Auburn 22 Detroit Lions Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 23 Green Bay Packers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 24 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney OG Indiana 25 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor CB Florida 26 Atlanta Falcons Jake Butt TE Michigan 27 New York Giants O.J. Howard TE Alabama 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 29 Kansas City Chiefs Jarrad Davis LB Florida 30 Oakland Raiders Sidney Jones CB Washington 31 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei DT Utah 32 Dallas Cowboys Gareon Conley CB Ohio State

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

There will and may already be a prevailing narrative that the Browns should take a quarterback here. Salary slotting has made it so taking a quarterback at No. 1 will no longer set your franchise back a half-decade with a miss, so in many cases, it's better to roll the dice a little higher than kicking the can down the road.

The Browns weren't convinced Carson Wentz was their guy last year and made a move out of the No. 2 spot. Given their choice to avoid jumping the gun on another shaky QB prospect, I'm banking on them going BPA (best player available) and taking Garrett.

The Texas A&M product is double-digit sacks waiting to happen—an explosive edge rusher who hasn't lost a step as he put on extra weight. Jonathan Allen will also get a look here, but Garrett has the higher superstar ceiling of the two.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU

The Jaguars failed to build around their passing game. Blake Bortles is veering toward that "b" word—and it ain't "best"—ruining the trajectory of potential perennial Pro Bowler Allen Robinson in the process. Between Robinson, Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns, the core of a good passing game exists in Jacksonville.

The Jags could pull the trigger and take someone like Mitch Trubisky here if they're ready to give up on Bortles. I doubt they are a year removed from an OK 2015, so the next best move is to continue surrounding him with elite talent.

Fournette has been pegged as the next Adrian Peterson before he even set foot in Baton Rouge. He's not quite lived up to the full billing due to injuries, but he remains one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. The offensive line is still a problem, but the Jags could quietly have one of the league's best young skill-position cores if they go with Fournette.