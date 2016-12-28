Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Analysis, NFL Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens five times in a row, going 4-1 against the spread, coming into this season, but the Ravens took the first meeting between these AFC North rivals just a month ago. The Bengals and Baltimore complete their seasons when they meet Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium.

Point spread: The Bengals opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 41.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (view line updates and matchup report).

NFL pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.4-15.8 Bengals (NFL picks on every game).

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens had won three of four games to stay alive in both the divisional and wild-card races but lost a tough one last week at Pittsburgh, 31-27. Baltimore led the Steelers 20-10 early in the fourth quarter and 27-24 with just over one minute to go, but Ben Roethlisberger drove the Pittsburgh offense 75 yards to the game-winning score.

Ravens defenders almost stopped Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown short of the goal line on that final touchdown, but he stretched the ball across the plane before the last few seconds could tick off the clock.

On the day, Baltimore produced 368 yards of offense, including 122 on the ground, and won time of possession 35 minutes to 25. It just couldn't get a defensive stop when it needed it. Despite those defensive struggles last week, the Ravens defense still ranks fifth in the league overall (319 yards per game) and second against the run (85 yards per game).

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Cincinnati had won two in a row but lost its last two games—versus Pittsburgh 24-20 and at Houston 12-10. In fact, the Bengals' last five losses have come by a total of 16 points.

Cincinnati led the Texans 10-6 in the fourth quarter and later had a chance to win, but kicker Randy Bullock missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the game. The Bengals actually outgained Houston 294-250 and have now outgained four of their last five opponents, going 3-2 ATS along the way.

Two weeks ago, Cincinnati led the Steelers 20-6 but gave up the last 18 points of the game to lose 24-20.

Smart pick

Both these teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so this game should be bet with care, if at all. Ultimately, Baltimore just beat the Bengals four weeks ago and can still finish this season with a winning record, which gives it something to play for. The smart money here rides with the Ravens.

Betting trends

The Ravens are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road against the Bengals.

The Bengals are 8-1 SU and ATS in their last nine games after consecutive losses.

The Ravens are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games against their division.

