Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown Won't Play vs. Browns in Week 17

With the AFC North division title already wrapped up, the Pittsburgh Steelers will sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Wednesday his star trio would not play in the regular-season finale.

The move has been expected since the Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North in Week 16.

Roethlisberger said earlier in the week he felt the team should rest to focus on getting healthy if its playoff spot was secured.

"If we've got a spot and the [No.] 3 [seed] clinched up, I think a lot of guys should get healthy," he said, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

The Steelers are locked into the AFC's No. 3 seed and know they will play the No. 6 seed, which can only be the Miami Dolphins or Kansas City Chiefs, in the AFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 7 or 8.

After the rest of the NFL saw star quarterbacks Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota get injured during Week 16, it will be interesting to see how other teams that have already clinched a spot choose to manage their players Sunday.

The Steelers can use a breather before the postseason. Roethlisberger missed two games earlier this season after needing knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Bell has not missed a game since returning from a three-game suspension to start the year, but he has been averaging a career-high 21.8 carries per game. Brown has appeared in each of the Steelers' 15 games this season and currently leads the NFL with 106 catches.

The Steelers are going to go as far as that trio is able to take them. The Browns, despite riding high off their victory over the San Diego Chargers last week, are still the worst team in the NFL. This isn't a game the AFC North champions have to worry about putting their best foot forward.