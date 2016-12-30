NFL Insider: Who Do Execs View as the Top Head Coaching Candidates?

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images
(Eight first-place votes; ranks higher than Harbaugh because he was named more frequently)
Age: 37
NFL experience: 13 years (nine as offensive coordinator; two as position coach; two as assistant coach)
"I was concerned about him after the situation in Cleveland, but he fixed all those concerns, and he has picked up offensively where his dad left off. He's a great play-caller. I didn't think Matt Ryan was going to work in that offense, but he proved me wrong." —NFC general manager
"I still worry about how he's going to do in front of the big room, when you have to hold guys accountable. But he's always going to be two or three steps ahead of the average defensive coordinator." —AFC executive
Others getting more than two votes: Jon Gruden, Anthony Lynn, Doug Marrone, Sean McDermott, Sean McVay, Matt Patricia and Chris Petersen.
All NFL coaching experience courtesy of Pro Football Reference.