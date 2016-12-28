NFL Mock Draft 2017: Examining Elite Prospects and Predictions for All 32 Teams

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Just one more week of regular-season football remains before the NFL postseason starts up and sends 20 organizations to their offseasons.

For many of those teams, that means preparing for 2017, including the draft starting on April 27 in Philadelphia.

The draft gives teams a chance to acquire dynamic young talent who can make an immediate difference next season. I'll try to predict who each organization will take in the first round.

I've deciphered the draft order by using the current league standings:

2017 NFL Draft: 1st-Round Mock Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen DT Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) Teez Tabor CB Florida 6 New York Jets Leonard Fournette RB LSU 7 San Diego Chargers Mike WIlliams WR Clemson 8 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 9 Carolina Panthers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 10 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 11 Arizona Cardinals Cam Robinson OT Alabama 12 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams S LSU 13 Indianapolis Colts Malik McDowell DE Michigan State 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 15 New Orleans Saints Adoree' Jackson CB USC 16 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 17 Baltimore Ravens DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 19 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard TE Alabama 20 Washington Redskins Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 21 Detroit Lions Desmond King CB Iowa 22 Miami Dolphins Charles Harris DE Missouri 23 New York Giants Reuben Foster LB Alabama 24 Kansas City Chiefs Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans Roderick Johnson OT Florida State 26 Green Bay Packers Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 27 Seattle Seahawks Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Tim Williams LB Alabama 29 Atlanta Falcons Sidney Jones CB Washington 30 Oakland Raiders Christian McCaffrey WR/RB Stanford 31 New England Patriots Jarrad Davis LB Florida 32 Dallas Cowboys Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson

Can't-Miss Prospects

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

When it comes to pass-rushing prowess, it doesn't get much better than Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

The 6'5", 270-pound junior has been terrorizing offensive lines for the last three years, recording 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in 33 career games.

He is athletic enough to finesse his way around offensive linemen and catch running backs who bounce out to the outside, and he's powerful enough to bull-rush the quarterback.

His skill set has grabbed the attention of NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah:

Myles Garrett can generate a lot of power. https://t.co/WYX8zNuShA — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) September 8, 2016

Garrett could be called first overall come April. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 1-14 Cleveland Browns have an "astronomical grade" on him.

Regardless of who takes him, Garrett is going early and will make a difference in the NFL.

Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama

Alabama's defense has been the class of college football in 2016. In 13 games, the Crimson Tide have allowed just 11.8 points per game, which is tops in the nation.

A lot of that has to do with the vaunted defensive line led by tackle Jonathan Allen.

The 291-pounder doesn't move like a man that size, exhibiting lightning-quick reactions while still possessing the ability to shrug off would-be blockers with ease.

He has been compared to some of the top defensive linemen in the game:

Alabama wrecking ball Jonathan Allen is dominating CFB and drawing comparisons to J.J. Watt along the way pic.twitter.com/dTgeLSTYC4 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 28, 2016

A Dallas Cowboys scout also compared him to Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, as SEC Network analyst Marcus Spears told The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t NFL.com's Chase Goodbread).

Allen has racked up 8.5 sacks from the interior while adding 56 total tackles as the anchor of Alabama's defense.

A strong performance in the College Football Playoff will only raise his stock further, as he will likely be a top-10 pick.

Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

When it comes to intensity, Florida cornerback Teez Tabor is on top of the heap in college football. He is also one of the best defensive backs in the country.

Tabor is aggressive when it comes to covering the opposition's best receiver. He isn't afraid to let his instincts carry him through a play, which hasn't worked against him yet.

Those intangibles have helped him pick off three passes in 11 games and rack up 32 tackles.

However, he has displayed some attitude issues that could raise a red flag to NFL teams. He was suspended twice in the past two years for off-field issues, and his volatility could take away from his talent on the field.

If he is able to prove to NFL teams that he can keep everything in check and show some maturity in the upcoming months, there's no reason to believe Tabor won't be a high first-round pick.