NFL1000: Rookie Review from Week 16

Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have monopolized the top of our Rookie Review through the second half of the season, and for good reason—they’re two of the biggest reasons the Cowboys have clinched home-field advantage for the first time since 2007. But in Week 16, a rookie from a team far enough out of the playoff race to have already fired its head coach is at the top of our rankings.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey impressed during his time at Florida State—I was of the opinion he was the best overall player in this draft class, and his ability to play multiple positions with rare effectiveness reminded me of Charles Woodson in his prime. Not that Ramsey is at the same level as the future Hall of Famer just yet, but Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, we got a taste of what he could be.
Ramsey led all cornerbacks who faced multiple targets with a 0.0 opposing quarterback ranking allowed, and he gave up just two catches on eight targets for 16 yards. He also picked off a pass. With his combination of size, quickness and aggressiveness, Ramsey has everything required of the NFL’s best cover cornerbacks. As he learns the intricacies of his trade, you’ll see more and more good things. Whoever replaces Gus Bradley down the road will have one of the game’s most important positions set, and that’s a big advantage.
Of course, Prescott and Elliott aren’t too far down in our rookie scores, as the Cowboys quarterback ranks second and running back third. Prescott was especially strong against the Detroit Lions last week, throwing three touchdown passes in just 20 attempts and connecting on deep throws at a high level—he completed three of his four attempts over 20 yards in the air for 76 yards and two of his scores. Prescott has had his struggles this season, but right now he’s playing at a high level.
This was also a strong week for rookie offensive linemen, as four of them (the Baltimore Ravens' Ronnie Stanley, Detroit’s Taylor Decker, the Miami Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil and Chicago Bears' Cody Whitehair) made it into the top 10. Collegiate linemen typically struggle when they get to the NFL, but this season has seen a turnaround of that trend.
Perhaps coaches (well, some coaches) are adapting to the new realities of college blocking schemes?
It was a great week for many of the NFL's first-year players. Here's how we saw their performances.
Advanced stats provided by Pro Football Focus.