NFL1000: Rookie Review from Week 16

With T.J. Ward inactive, the Broncos had more snaps available for rookie safety Justin Simmons. Simmons and fellow rookie safety Will Parks split time in Ward's absence, with Simmons shining brightest of the two.

Simmons' biggest play came on a four-verticals concept from the Chiefs. He was playing in the middle of the field as the single-deep safety and read quarterback Alex Smith's eyes to take him to his target. Smith threw to his right to the slot receiver running up the seam. Simmons jumped the route and got the interception, following it up with a good return.

He had ups and downs against Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in man coverage. The Broncos showed faith in him, matching him up against Kelce in man coverage on a number of occasions. In the second quarter, the Chiefs faced 3rd-and-2, a situation that Kelce becomes a go-to target. Simmons lined up across him in the slot and got a strong jam at the line of scrimmage, which resulted in Kelce losing his footing and falling over, taking him out of the play and forcing Smith to look elsewhere.

Later on, Simmons had another solid jam on Kelce, but Smith threw his way anyway. Simmons got his hand at the catch point to contest the catch as the ball fell incomplete. He wasn't perfect, however. Simmons bit on an outside fake by Kelce in the third quarter, getting completely turned around as Kelce made a catch on a slant to pick up a first down. He was also the deep safety on Kelce's 80-yard touchdown but failed to stay on top of the run, instead getting pinned inside by a blocker as Kelce ran past him.

Colts safety T.J. Green had a rough outing against the Raiders. It started poorly early in the first quarter, when Green sat in an underneath zone as part of the Colts' Tampa-2 coverage on 3rd-and-long. The Raiders checked the ball down underneath, and Green was the first to break down to the ball-carrier. Green hesitated and was caught flat-footed as he was run past with a quick jump cut, surrendering the first down in the process.

Later on, Green was at fault for a touchdown pass. He went to jam Raiders tight end Clive Walford at the line of scrimmage but missed and allowed Walford to break out into the flat near the goal line. He gave up the catch but had a chance to make the tackle in the flat for a minimal gain. But as Green went to make the tackle, he lowered his head, losing his target in the process as Walford eluded the tackle and walked in for the touchdown.

Grading Scale

Cvg: Coverage (Graded out of 30)

Rec: Recovery (Graded out of 30)

Slot: Slot/LB (Graded out of 10)

Tkl: Tackling (Graded out of 20)

Pos: Positional Value (Graded out of 10)

Ovr: Top Possible Score of 100

LW: Rank Last Week

Rookie FS Rankings Week 16 Rank Player Team Cvg Rec Slot Tkl Pos Ovr LW Trend 1 Kentrell Brice GB 22 21 5 16 8 72 NR ↑ 2 Justin Simmons DEN 21 22 6 14 8 71 3 ↑ 3 Harlan Miller ARI 21 22 4 14 8 69 NR ↑ 4 Kevin Byard TEN 20 19 6 16 8 69 4 ↔ 5 Vonn Bell NO 19 20 5 15 8 67 5 ↔ 6 Andrew Adams NYG 19 19 4 14 8 64 1 ↓ 7 T.J. Green IND 19 18 4 13 8 62 2 ↓

Notable Omissions/Not Graded This Week

None

Notable Performances

Justin Simmons

Week 16 Stats: 5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

Simmons had some good plays against Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in coverage. He twice jammed Kelce at the line of scrimmage, once making him fall over and taking him out of the play on 3rd-and-2. The second disrupted the timing of the route, but the ball was thrown anyway. Simmons did enough to contest the catch point to ensure the ball fell incomplete.

Against the run, Simmons had a few troubles. He stayed on top of Tyreek Hill's long touchdown, but as he worked down to make the tackle, he allowed Hill to cut back inside of him too easily. On Kelce's 80-yard touchdown, Simmons got caught on a blocker as Kelce ran past him for the touchdown.

T.J. Green

Week 16 Stats: 5 tackles

Green regressed with his tackling this week. He missed a number of tackles, often resulting in a first down or even a touchdown for the Raiders. He missed a tackle on Raiders tight end Clive Walford on the 4-yard line after dropping his head while attempting to make the play. That allowed Walford to walk in for an easy touchdown.

Later in the third quarter, Green worked from deep to fill in on a run play but missed a tackle in the hole and allowed the running back to pick up the first down. On the next series, Green had a similar play, filling in on a run but again missing the tackle.