New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins Betting Odds, Analysis, NFL Pick

The Washington Redskins (8-6-1) are large home favorites Sunday against the New York Giants (10-5) in an NFC East matchup that means nothing to their opponent in Week 17. The Giants have already clinched a wild-card playoff berth and may elect to rest their starters, while a win by the Redskins and loss by the Detroit Lions would put them into the postseason.

Point spread: The Redskins opened as five-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NFL pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.7-16.2 Redskins (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Giants can cover the spread

New York would like to finish the regular season on a positive note after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-17 as a one-point road underdog in last week's Thursday night game. Quarterback Eli Manning told reporters he would like to play at Washington but is leaving that decision up to Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.

Momentum can be important heading into the playoffs, so McAdoo's decision may loom large and could impact how they end up doing on the road the following week.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

The Redskins may not be much of a threat in the NFC, but that does not mean they do not want to be part of the field again, as last Sunday's 41-21 rout of the Chicago Bears as three-point road chalk proved. Washington picked apart Chicago's defense easily and has looked as good as any team offensively at times this year.

The Redskins have gone an impressive 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games as well, and they should be motivated to cover again in this spot.

Smart pick

Even with something to play for, New York has lost nine of its last 10 games away from home versus teams with winning records, something that does not bode well for the team's chances in the postseason. On the other hand, Washington is the defending division champion and has come a long way following a rough 0-2 start.

The fact that the Redskins can finish with a better record than last year should mean something to them, too, so look for an inspired effort from them as they win and cover the spread at online sports betting sites.

Betting trends

The Giants are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Redskins.

The total has gone under in seven of the Giants' last 10 games against the Redskins.

The Redskins are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games.

All NFL lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.