Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Analysis, NFL Pick

The Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North with a sixth straight outright victory when they wrap up their regular-season schedule with a Sunday night clash against the struggling Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The 9-6 Packers forced a Week 17 showdown with Detroit with last week's decisive 38-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings as 6.5-point home favorites. Green Bay has covered in four of five games during its current straight-up win streak and is also unbeaten SU in its past two on the road.

Last weekend, the 9-6 Lions failed once again to lock up a playoff spot. Detroit fell 42-21 to the Dallas Cowboys as 6.5-point road underdogs in its second straight loss but is unbeaten SU and ATS in its past six games on home turf.

Point spread: The Packers opened as three-point favorites; the total was 46.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.0-21.8 Packers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Following a sloppy midseason 1-5 SU run, the Packers have hit their stride, holding opponents to just 17.6 points per game during their current win streak and claiming victory by an average margin of 11.2 points.

Green Bay has a long history of strong regular-season finishes, going 20-3 SU in its past 23 Week 17 contests.

Lions pivot Matthew Stafford has struggled to find the end zone in recent weeks. Stafford has tossed just one scoring pass against four picks over the past three weeks, after tossing just one interception in his previous eight contests.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

While the Lions have struggled in recent road dates, they have been outstanding at home this season. Detroit has won six straight at Ford Field, going 5-1 ATS, and has held opponents to 19 or fewer points in each of its past four home contests.

Detroit's success at home extends to recent visits from teams with winning records, winning and covering in four straight. The Lions are also a solid 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four games as home underdogs.

Conversely, the Packers have struggled in recent outings as road chalk, going 1-2 SU over their past three and failing to cover in each of their past four.

Smart pick

The Packers are 3-1 SU and ATS over their past four matchups with the Lions, including a 27-23 win as 2.5-point favorites on the NFL lines in their last visit to Detroit a year ago.

But Detroit is 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in eight home games since that loss. Look for the underdog Lions to claim their first divisional crown since 1993 with a narrow outright win over the rival Packers on Sunday night.

Betting trends

The Packers are 3-1 ATS in their last four games against the Lions.

The total has gone over in three of the Packers' last four games against the Lions.

The Lions are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last six games at home.

All NFL lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.