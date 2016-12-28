NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Order Entering Week 17 and Predictions for Prospects

Ten of the 12 NFL playoff spots have been decided, and the final two are essentially self-explanatory.

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday for the NFC North title. Washington will lock up a wild-card spot with a win, regardless of the Green Bay-Detroit result (unless it's a tie). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to hope for a miracle combination of a win against the Carolina Panthers, five losses by other teams and a tie in another game.

So essentially, the playoffs are set. The draft order, for the most part, still has some wiggle room, though. The Cleveland Browns have locked up the No. 1 pick, but after that, the order of the 20 non-playoff teams is yet to be determined. Here's a look at how things look heading into Week 17.

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 6 New York Jets Tim Williams LB Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 8 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 9 Carolina Panthers Mike Williams WR Clemson 10 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 11 Arizona Cardinals Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 12 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster LB Alabama 13 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 14 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 16 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 17 Baltimore Ravens Charles Harris DE Missouri 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 19 Denver Broncos Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 20 Washington JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 21 Houston Texans Carl Lawson LB Auburn 22 Detroit Lions Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 23 Green Bay Packers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 24 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney OG Indiana 25 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor CB Florida 26 Atlanta Falcons Jake Butt TE Michigan 27 New York Giants O.J. Howard TE Alabama 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 29 Kansas City Chiefs Jarrad Davis LB Florida 30 Oakland Raiders Sidney Jones CB Washington 31 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei DT Utah 32 Dallas Cowboys Gareon Conley CB Ohio State

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

The Browns will be choosing between Garrett, Alabama's Jonathan Allen or one of the top quarterbacks. Here's a fun little game: If you can name the two other players and can't decide on the latter category, it's probably best to go with the actual good guys.

Between Garrett and Allen, you really can't go wrong. Garrett is double-digit sacks waiting to come, an explosive edge-rusher who can anchor the front seven of an entire defense. He does seem to already be angling his way away from Cleveland, however.

"Doesn't matter...but I'd like not to go anywhere cold," Garrett said when asked where he'd like to play, per Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle. "Whoever picks me up, I'm going to try and play my best for, to be the best player on the field at any given time. It doesn't matter who picks me up—I'm going to try and be a franchise player for them."

That could push the Browns in Allen's direction, but it's unlikely they'll pass on the top available player unless he tells them he doesn't want to play there.

5. Tennessee Titans: Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan

Peppers might not be the best prospect in the class, but he's probably the most interesting. It's entirely unclear what position he plays. Is he quick enough and gifted enough in coverage to be a safety? Is he big enough to be a linebacker? Hell, can he play nickel corner?

The answer to all those questions is "possibly." He's potentially good enough at all three positions to turn himself into a perennial Pro Bowler. The overwhelming likelihood here is that he winds up as something of a Deone Bucannon hybrid, where he'll be able to play a linebacker-type position while not being at a consistent size advantage.

The Titans have a solid offensive core outside of the receiver spot, and there aren't any guys in this class who justify top-five hype there. Adding a playmaker like Peppers would go a long way toward building a cogent defense out of the rubble.

11. Arizona Cardinals: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Carson Palmer returned to Carson Palmerdom after his dream 2015, and it's doubtful we'll see any return to form. Quarterbacks are performing at a higher level than ever late in their careers, but Palmer is 37 and has a career's worth of average performances interspersed with a couple seasons where he looked great.

The Cardinals will probably stick with Palmer heading into 2017. They'll just need to start making long-term plans, and Trubisky has started to emerge as the top quarterback in this class.

The 6'3" junior has only one year of starter tape, but it was borderline flawless. He threw for 3,468 yards and 28 touchdowns against four interceptions, flashing an ability to hit nearly every throw with accuracy. The Cardinals could throw him behind Palmer for next season, make the switch if things start to go sour and go into the future with a Trubisky-David Johnson backfield.

13. Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

The Colts' biggest need remains on the offensive line, provided they're looking to move away from their previous gameplan of getting Andrew Luck decapitated on a weekly basis. But there aren't any obvious options with Cam Robinson off the board in this scenario, so going the dynamic running back route isn't a bad idea.

Cook would replace Frank Gore, the stalwart veteran who is inching toward yet another 1,000-yard season. Gore is uniquely healthy and still solid for his age (33), but he has one 20-yard carry all season, is averaging 3.9 a pop and has only scored four rushing touchdowns. Big-play ability was never Gore's strong suit. It's just completely gone now.

That isn't the case with Cook, a home run hitter with a dynamic skill set. Cook might wind up being a better pro than Leonard Fournette.