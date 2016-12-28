Greg Olsen Is 1st Tight End with 3 Straight 1,000-Yard Receiving Seasons

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen caught six passes for 59 yards in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. In doing so, he became the first tight end in NFL history to post 1,000-plus receiving yards in three consecutive seasons, per NFL Communications.

Olsen has racked up 1,051 receiving yards this season and has a chance to top his previous career high (1,104) if he records 54 or more receiving yards in the team's final contest Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 10th-year tight end had never topped 1,000 yards before starting the current three-season stretch, but Olsen has always been known as a solid pass-catching option.

However, he never truly blossomed until joining the Panthers.

Still just 31 years old, Olsen has been named to two Pro Bowls—both while playing for Carolina—and sits 12th on the active list for career receptions (619), 17th on the active receiving yards list (7,343) and 52nd on the active receiving touchdowns list, per Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He's also impressed for the 6-9 Panthers this season, leading the team in both receiving yards and receptions (77) by a wide margin.

Olsen remains under contract with Carolina for another two seasons. While this year hasn't gone as planned for the franchise, it is just one season removed from a Super Bowl appearance. Carolina still has some workable pieces for future success, and Olsen figures to be a major factor in it.