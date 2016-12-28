2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects

We're just one week away from knowing the order of the top 20 picks in the 2017 NFL draft.

While the teams drafting near the top have long since been eliminated from playoff contention, there is still plenty on the line in Week 17.

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers have the most at stake, as their battle for the No. 1 pick continues into Week 17. If the Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland wraps up the top spot. But if the Browns win and the 49ers lose, San Francisco will claim the No. 1 position.

Here's how the latest mock draft shakes out, followed by a closer look at a few questions that will become major draft storylines in the coming months.

NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Reuben Foster LB Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jamal Adams S LSU 6 New York Jets Leonard Fournette RB LSU 7 San Diego Chargers Mike Williams WR Clemson 8 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Williams LB/DE Alabama 9 Carolina Panthers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 10 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Sidney Jones CB Washington 11 Arizona Cardinals John Ross WR Washington 12 Buffalo Bills Jabrill Peppers LB/S Michigan 13 Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 15 New Orleans Saints Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 16 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 17 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quincy Wilson CB Florida 19 Denver Broncos Cam Robinson OT Alabama 20 Washington Redskins Taco Charlton DE Michigan 21 Detroit Lions Ryan Anderson DE Alabama 22 Houston Texans Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 23 Green Bay Packers Desmond King CB Iowa 24 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney OG Indiana 25 Miami Dolphins O.J. Howard TE Alabama 26 Atlanta Falcons Carlos Watkins DT Clemson 27 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 28 New York Giants Charles Harris DE Missouri 29 Kansas City Chiefs Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan 30 Oakland Raiders Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 31 New England Patriots Jarrad Davis LB Florida 32 Dallas Cowboys Carl Lawson DE Auburn

Notable Draft Storylines

Will Any Quarterbacks Land in 1st Round?

We're used to seeing at least one quarterback come off the board in the first round year after year, but 2017 could be a year without a quarterback.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN.com's Todd McShay emphatically stated "no QB in this class is worth the No. 1 pick." On his big board, McShay does include North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky among his top 32 prospects, but Trubisky doesn't appear on the board until No. 30.

Trubisky is certainly in the first-round conversation, but questions still linger.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network asked executives about which prospects have the most to prove in their bowl game, and Trubisky was a common response. One anonymous respondent stated that Trubisky needs to prove he can win a "high-pressure game."

If Trubisky stumbles in North Carolina's bowl game against Stanford, or if he simply returns to school, the 2017 draft class could be left without a viable first-round quarterback prospect.

How High Will Leonard Fournette Go?

Teams have been reluctant to draft running backs in the first round in recent years, but in each of the past two drafts a running back has come off the board in the top 10. The then-St. Louis Rams selected Todd Gurley 10th overall in 2015, and the Dallas Cowboys snagged Ezekiel Elliott at No. 4 last year.

Leonard Fournette appeared likely to keep that trend alive entering the year, but an injury-marred season may put his top-10 status in jeopardy.

Fournette missed five games, including the season finale, due to an ankle injury, and has elected to skip LSU's bowl game in an effort to get back to full health in time to work out for teams leading up to the draft.

A serious ankle injury can have lasting effects on a running back's career, so Fournette's medical tests at the NFL combine in February will be critical to establishing his draft stock.

It's safe to assume teams will consider him as a top-10 option for now, but his medical evaluation could dramatically alter where teams place him on their draft boards.

Who Will Own the No. 1 Pick?

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are one loss away from clinching the top pick in the 2017 NFL draft. But will they be the ones to use the pick?

Sashi Brown, the Browns executive vice-president of football operations, has been extremely active on the trade market since taking over during the 2016 offseason.

Prior to the 2016 draft, the Browns acquired multiple extra draft picks, including an extra first-round selection in the 2017 draft, by trading out of their original slot in the first round.

Assuming the Browns aren't targeting a quarterback at the No. 1 spot, they will likely listen to offers for their top pick once again. With so many needs on both sides of the ball, the Browns may be better off continuing to stockpile picks in an effort to add multiple starters instead of just one impact player at No. 1.