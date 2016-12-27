Week 17 NFL Picks: Season-Finale Betting Odds, Vegas Spreads and Projections

Week 17 looks straightforward for bettors who are hoping to finish strong.

If the end of Week 16 is any sign, Week 17 could be quite the fruitful farewell for bettors.

In a Monday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, many might have been hesitant to run with the latter over the former since the line was mostly a full touchdown.

The Cowboys won 42-21.

With many playoff berths set and a clear divide between the best and the worst of the league, it doesn't look like Week 17 will be the place for many notable upsets. Here is a look at the entire slate.

NFL Week 17 Odds

Matchup Spread O/U Predicted Winner Dallas at Philadelphia PHI -6 42.5 DAL 24-20 Cleveland at Pittsburgh PIT -7 44 PIT 28-20 Buffalo at NY Jets BUF -6 44 BUF 23-20 Jacksonville at Indianapolis IND -4.5 47 IND 30-24 New England at Miami NE -9.5 44.5 NE 27-20 Chicago at Minnesota MIN -5.5 41 CHI 20-17 Houston at Tennessee TEN -3 40 HOU 23-17 Baltimore at Cincinnati CIN -2.5 41 BAL 26-23 Carolina at Tampa Bay TB -6.5 46.5 TB 27-24 NY Giants at Washington WAS -8 44 WAS 34-28 New Orleans at Atlanta ATL -7 56 ATL 35-30 Arizona at Los Angeles ARI -6 41 LA 23--20 Oakland at Denver DEN -2 40.5 OAK 24-23 Seattle at San Francisco SEA -9.5 43 SEA 27-14 Kansas City at San Diego KC -4.5 45 KC 24-17 Green Bay at Detroit GB -3 46.5 GB 28-24 OddsShark; author's projections

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-6.5)

Someone viewing the schedule at the start of the season probably had a different idea as to where these two teams would stand in Week 17.

It is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the Carolina Panthers, sitting on a winning record. The Panthers let cornerback Josh Norman walk over the offseason and never found a rhythm on offense. They have failed to put together a winning streak of more than two games on the way to a 6-9 record.

Tampa Bay has shown plenty of growth to get to 8-7, putting together a five-game streak at one point featuring wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

These NFC South foes met in Week 5, a 17-14 win for the Buccaneers, who picked off Derek Anderson twice. The rematch will feature Cam Newton but goes down in Tampa. Newton hasn't been himself this year with 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, including one of the former and two of the latter in a 33-16 drubbing at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

The Buccaneers have lost two in a row, but going down on the road against the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints by no more than seven points isn't the biggest red flag in the betting realm. At home, Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers should once again take care of business so long as the front seven disrupts Newton's timing.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27-24

Seattle (-9.5) at San Francisco

Large spreads like this can be scary, but not when dealing with the two-win San Francisco 49ers.

In Week 16, the 49ers squeaked out a one-point win against the lowly Los Angeles Rams to get win No. 2 on the season. The week prior, though, they took a 41-13 loss to the Falcons.

Bettors can expect the Seahawks to drop the 49ers by a large margin. A Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals after a goofy missed field goal isn't a sticking point here—just ask wideout Doug Baldwin.

"There's a sense of urgency. I wouldn't say there is any panic," Baldwin said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "We have an opportunity to win it all still. What it comes down to is us getting our football right."

These two met in Week 3, a 37-18 romp for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson threw a score, and the offense rushed for two more. Baldwin caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Unlike many Week 17 encounters with prior meetings earlier in the season, not much has changed here. San Francisco still allows an average of 30.3 points per game, and the offense has scored more than 20 points in a game just three times since a Week 8 bye.

Seeking to hit the playoffs with momentum, Seattle won't stutter.

Prediction: Seahawks 27-14

Kansas City (-4.5) at San Diego

The same general theme as the last matchup mostly applies here.

The Chiefs and San Diego Chargers met to start the season, an eventual 33-27 overtime victory for the Chiefs. They continue to roll, having won nine of their last 11 outings—the two losses came by two points each.

San Diego has managed to get worse in large part thanks to injuries. With injured reserve sporting names such as Keenan Allen, Danny Woodhead, Manti Te'o and many others, the Chargers have won five games, ride a four-game skid and were the lucky first team to cough up a win to the Cleveland Browns this year.

Philip Rivers hasn't even been able to save this roster, throwing eight touchdowns to seven interceptions over the four-game skid. His running game averages 3.7 yards per carry, and his defense coughs up 25.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is cruising to the point that defensive tackles are tossing touchdowns against strong competition, as the NFL's official Twitter account captured:

6-3. 346lbs. @PoeMans_dream is a defensive tackle...



And he just threw a TD for the @Chiefs. Yes, really. https://t.co/lSTz7iB5kG — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

So it goes when an offense manages games well and a defense permits just 18.9 points per game. Alex Smith continues to be a game manager while completing 66.6 percent of his passes and letting the ground attack control the pace.

A struggling Rivers will have some problems against a defense that sports 16 interceptions, and the Chargers haven't had much of a home-field advantage as of late, not with a potential move looming. Look for the Chiefs to handle this one with relative ease.

Prediction: Chiefs 24-17

Odds according to OddsShark. Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.