NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

Most of the NFL's playoff teams have been determined with one week left to play in the 2016 regular season, but there are still spots up for grabs in the NFC and seeding to be decided in both conferences.

Due to tiebreakers and strength of schedule potentially coming into play, many of the games on the Week 17 slate could have major postseason implications, even when it comes to contests in which both teams have already been eliminated from contention.

With the playoff matchups on the verge of being decided, here is a look at the current postseason schedule, along with a rundown of clinching scenarios that could play out in Week 17.

NFL Playoff Dates

NFL Postseason Dates Date Round Saturday, Jan. 7 Wild Card Sunday, Jan. 8 Wild Card Saturday, Jan. 14 Divisional Sunday, Jan. 15 Divisional Sunday, Jan. 22 Conference Championships Sunday, Feb. 5 Super Bowl NFL.com

AFC Playoff Scenarios

AFC Clinching Scenarios Team Scenario Clinches If... New England Patriots AFC No. 1 seed Win vs. MIA OR OAK loss Oakland Raiders AFC No. 1 seed Win vs. DEN AND NE loss vs. MIA Oakland Raiders AFC West title Win vs. DEN Kansas City Chiefs AFC West title Win vs. SD AND OAK loss vs. DEN NFL.com

NFC Playoff Scenarios

NFC Clinching Scenarios Team Scenario Clinches If... Atlanta Falcons NFC No. 2 seed Win vs. NO Seattle Seahawks NFC No. 2 seed Win vs. SF AND ATL loss vs. NO Green Bay Packers NFC North title Win OR tie vs. DET Green Bay Packers NFC No. 3 seed Win vs. DET AND SEA loss vs. SF Green Bay Packers NFC No. 6 seed Loss vs. DET AND WAS loss vs. NYG AND TB loss vs. CAR OR Loss vs. DET AND WAS loss vs. NYG AND TB win vs. CAR AND SF loss vs. SEA OR TEN loss vs. HOU OR IND loss vs. JAC OR DAL loss vs. PHI Detroit Lions NFC North title Win vs. GB Detroit Lions NFC No. 6 seed Loss OR tie vs. GB AND WAS loss vs. NYG AND TB loss vs. CAR OR various other scenarios Washington Redskins NFC No. 6 seed Win vs. NYG AND DET loss vs. GB Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC No. 6 seed Win vs. CAR AND DAL win vs. PHI AND TEN win vs. HOU AND IND win vs. JAC AND SF win vs. SEA AND NYG tie vs. WAS AND DET win vs. GB NFL.com

Key Week 17 Game with Playoff Implications

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

In a battle of teams moving in different directions, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will meet Sunday night in the Motor City with the NFC North title on the line.

The winner will clinch the division and likely the No. 4 seed in the NFC, although moving up to No. 3 is possible if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the San Francisco 49ers.

Additionally, a loss doesn't mean the playoffs are out of reach, as either team can still make it provided the Washington Redskins lose to the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have seven different results work out in their favor.

Since Washington will have already played by the time the Packers and Lions clash, both teams will know whether they are competing in a true elimination game prior to the opening kickoff.

Even so, winning the game is key, as it guarantees at least one home playoff game and should make the road to the Super Bowl a bit easier.

Green Bay has won five in a row after seemingly being out of it at 4-6, while Detroit is on a two-game losing streak on the heels of what was previously a five-game winning streak.

The Packers seemingly have all the momentum on their side, but Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is happy with the opportunity ahead, according to the team's official Twitter account:

Stafford: "Beginning of the year, you tell us Wk 17 got a chance to play Packers at home for the division I’m taking it all day”#OnePride pic.twitter.com/XqZWJjNrSH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 27, 2016

While Stafford and the Lions offense have enjoyed a strong season despite the retirement of wide receiver Calvin Johnson and myriad injuries at the running back position, Green Bay's offense is currently firing on all cylinders.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career, as evidenced by these recent stats courtesy of The MMQB's Albert Breer:

Aaron Rodgers' last 6 games (this one included): 141-202, 1718 yards, 14 TDs, 0 INTs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 24, 2016

Arguably his best showing of the season came in a crucial Week 16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, as he threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another.

After that sparkling performance, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy gave his signal-caller a ringing endorsement, per the team's official Twitter account:

McCarthy on @AaronRodgers12: That was an MVP performance. No disrespect to other players having great years, but he's the best in NFL. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2016

The needle appears to be pointing in Green Bay's favor primarily due to Rodgers' hot streak, but there is also an underlying factor that could give it the advantage.

As pointed out by ESPN's Andrew Brandt, the Packers have the edge in terms of preparation since they played Saturday, while the Lions played Monday:

Scheduling quirk that may only interest me: Packers have been preparing for Lions for two days while Lions have been preparing for Cowboys. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 27, 2016

Green Bay also has more recent big-game experience than Detroit, as it has reached the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.

It did lose a Week 17 game against the Vikes for the division last season, though, which suggests the door could be open a sliver for Detroit at home.

While home-field advantage could do a long way for the Lions, picking against Rodgers in a game of this magnitude, especially when he is playing so well, isn't advisable.

